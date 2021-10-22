Transportation Ministry: Detailed Rules for Domestic Flight Travels

The Transportation Ministry has released detailed rules for domestic flights that take effect from 24th October 2021.

These rules are laid out in circular number 88 of 2021 concerning guidelines for the implementation of domestic travel by air transportation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The following are the latest domestic aviation rules:

Follow Health Protocols

Before setting out to take a domestic flight, all passengers must comply with the following health protocols:

A mask must be worn at all times that covers the nose and mouth and be a 3-ply cloth or medical mask. Talking on the phone or in person is not allowed whilst on the plane. Eating and drinking are prohibited on flights less than two hours in duration. Exclusions apply for passengers with certain conditions or who are required to take certain drugs at set times.

Vaccine and COVID-19 Negative Test Results

In the latest circular, there are two conditions that must be met before departure in terms of vaccines and testing. Here are the rules:

Flights from or to airports in Java and Bali regions, between cities in Java and Bali, and in areas categorised as PPKM level 3 and 4, passengers must show a vaccine card with a minimum of the first dose, plus a negative PCR result obtained in the previous 48 hours to departure. Flights to and from airports outside of Java and Bali and which are designated as PPKM level 1 and 2, passengers must show either a negative PCR result within the previous 48 hours or a negative antigen result within the previous 24 hours.

Exceptions to vaccine requirements are as follows:

Passengers under 12 years old

Passengers with certain health conditions or comorbidities that prevent them from receiving vaccines.

As a substitute for a vaccine card in the case of health conditions, travellers are required to attach a doctor’s certificate from a government hospital stating that they have not and cannot participate in the COVID-19 vaccination program.