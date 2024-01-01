Nestled in the lap of tropical luxury, Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort invites couples to celebrate love with a collection of exclusive stay and dining experiences.

Enhance your celebration with the following special offerings:

Start your day with a leisurely morning featuring the “Croissant of Love” and a lavish breakfast served in the comfort of your room, French-style. Upon check-in, enjoy a complimentary bottle of Charles de Frere to set the tone, along with a romantic gift package containing exquisite chocolate pralines and luxurious bath salts for an indulgent experience. Get these benefits by booking a “Romance the French Way” room package.

For an enchanting evening under the stars, the exclusive Gamelan garden dinner awaits. Priced at 3,000,000++ per couple (food only), this experience includes a 4-course menu, amuse bouche, mignardise and romantic live acoustics, all set in a unique garden setting with an ocean view. Add a touch of wine for only IDR 3,888,000++ per couple, featuring 2 glasses of French sparkling wine, one glass of French white and red wine.

As part of this package, stand a chance to win exciting giveaway gifts: a luxurious diamond necklace from Diamond & Co and vouchers for the lucky couples. For those seeking a more intimate indoor setting, our special Cucina Valentine’s Tasting menu is the perfect choice for you. While also being serenaded by romantic music, priced at IDR 1,500,000++ per couple, this package includes 4 courses, an amuse bouche, and 2 glasses of Prosecco & Rose.

Join us in embracing the magic of love this Valentine’s season.