EMBARK ON A ROMANTIC SOIRÉE THIS VALENTINE’S DAY AT SOFITEL BALI NUSA DUA BEACH RESORT

by Indonesia Expat
VALENTINE’S DAY AT SOFITEL BALI NUSA DUA BEACH RESORT

Nestled in the lap of tropical luxury, Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort invites couples to celebrate love with a collection of exclusive stay and dining experiences.

Enhance your celebration with the following special offerings:

Start your day with a leisurely morning featuring the “Croissant of Love” and a lavish breakfast served in the comfort of your room, French-style. Upon check-in, enjoy a complimentary bottle of Charles de Frere to set the tone, along with a romantic gift package containing exquisite chocolate pralines and luxurious bath salts for an indulgent experience. Get these benefits by booking a “Romance the French Way” room package.

For an enchanting evening under the stars, the exclusive Gamelan garden dinner awaits. Priced at 3,000,000++ per couple (food only), this experience includes a 4-course menu, amuse bouche, mignardise and romantic live acoustics, all set in a unique garden setting with an ocean view. Add a touch of wine for only IDR 3,888,000++ per couple, featuring 2 glasses of French sparkling wine, one glass of French white and red wine.

VALENTINE’S DAY AT SOFITEL BALI NUSA DUA BEACH RESORTAs part of this package, stand a chance to win exciting giveaway gifts: a luxurious diamond necklace from Diamond & Co and vouchers for the lucky couples. For those seeking a more intimate indoor setting, our special Cucina Valentine’s Tasting menu is the perfect choice for you. While also being serenaded by romantic music, priced at IDR 1,500,000++ per couple, this package includes 4 courses, an amuse bouche, and 2 glasses of Prosecco & Rose.

Join us in embracing the magic of love this Valentine’s season.

