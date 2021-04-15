Gleaming Ramadhan at The Sultan Hotel & Residence Jakarta

Ramadhan is a time for reflection. Create unforgettable memories by celebrating traditional Ramadhan festivities with loved ones at The Sultan Hotel & Residence Jakarta.

Guests are invited to break their fasts in the relaxed, family-friendly Royal Javanese ambience, Indonesian market specialties, and the authentic Ramadhan “bedug” this holy month.

Enjoy an enchanting ambience and unwind over the Ramadhan buffet and food stalls by the pool, Kudus Hall, and outdoor area in the newly opened Sultan Pizzeria with various Indonesian favourite snacks like jajanan pasar, gorengan, nasi kucing and kolak.

From sunset, guests may enjoy a plentiful array of heart-warming dishes and beverages, such as Soto, Satay, a delightful variety of Arabic dates, sweets, and desserts for Rp350,000++ per pax.

Besides dine-in, The Sultan Hotel & Residence Jakarta also offers a Ramadhan meeting package both in the Lagoon Garden and the Golden Ballroom for group or corporate booking for half-day or full-day meetings. The rate starts from Rp450,000 per person for a completed buffet set-up. Or switch into takeaway boxes filled with cookies and options of either whole roasted chicken or whole fried fish.

For VIP treatment, the hotel has prepared a pack of Beef Wellington or the Salmon en Croute. Besides half-day and full-day meeting packages, the hotel also prepares a coffee break session for only one session of meeting at Rp200,000 nett per pax.

To experience Sahoor, opt for a staycation with prices starting from Rp1.189.000 nett per room per night, inclusive of free ta’jil in the Lagoon Lounge, early check-in, late check out (subject to availability) and 20 percent discount for iftar buffet in the Lagoon Cafe and Sultan Pizzeria. Guests can get a 50 percent discount off any product purchased in Alleira Batik in Senayan City and Plaza Indonesia too!

Also, The Sultan Hotel & Residence Jakarta provides bikes for guests to use for a maximum of two hours around the Gelora Bung Karno area.

Please contact 021 – 5703600 or 021 – 57891001 for further booking and information.