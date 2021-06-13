Locavore at Mandarin Oriental Jakarta modern cuisine locally produced

Mandarin Oriental, Jakarta has partnered up with Eelke Plasmeijer and Ray Adriansyah from Bali’s award-winning restaurant, Locavore.

A series of enchanting dinners on 24-26 June and 1-3 July 2021 is priced at Rp995,000++ per person. Furthermore, two specially crafted Sunday lunches featuring the exclusive Locavore’s butcher’s table will be on 27th June and 4th July 2021, priced at Rp695,000++ per person with an additional Rp495,000++ per person for pairing drinks.

Locavore’s chef duo will bring their team to Jakarta with a new concept and menu presenting a 14-course tasting menu from their latest creation, Happiness Rebellion. As the catalysts between local producers and discriminating diners, Ray and Elke’s ingredient-driven menu celebrates the farmers, fishers and food artisans of Indonesia.

Eelke Plasmeijer started working in the kitchen career at 14-years-old age in a restaurant situated in his village in the Netherlands. Working his way up through the ranks, he trained at a hotel school and a Michelin Two Star restaurant in Amsterdam. Visiting a mentor in Jakarta in 2008, he was persuaded to take over as Head Chef at a city restaurant there. Ray applied as Sous Chef, the two hit it off and soon moved to Bali where they ended up running the kitchen at a hotel together. Here they fine-tuned their philosophy of creating exciting tasting menus using primarily local ingredients. They quickly became recognised for their unique approach to using only seasonal, local foods. Then they started thinking about leaving the hotel industry to open their own restaurant.

“It was a gradual decision to use local ingredients. We started using a few at the beginning but our commitment continued to grow. I am very proud to use ingredients that are not imported; I wish more Indonesian chefs would do so. There are so many benefits all around,” said Ray.

