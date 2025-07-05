Sesameed Redefines Student-Centred Boarding School Support Across Asia

Founded by esteemed education expert Daniel Szeto, Sesameed helps families navigate the complex landscape of boarding school admissions with clarity, confidence, and care.

With over 20 years of experience and a proven track record of placing students into the world’s most prestigious boarding schools, Sesameed is leading a new era of personalised education consultancy across Asia and beyond.

Sesameed prides itself on being a trusted partner in one of the most formative journeys of a student’s life. The Sesameed Way – Educate, Prepare, Match – ensures that every child receives holistic support through a distinctive, student-centred approach. The team works closely with families to assess each student’s academic background, character strengths, and long-term goals, ensuring a strong match with schools that will best support their growth and development. They have helped students receive offers from leading boarding schools in the US, UK, Canada, and Switzerland.

The team guides families through every stage of the application process, from school selection and interview preparation to personal statement writing and sports recruitment. The Boarding School Prep Programme includes enrolment advisory, campus tours, administrative support, and monthly progress reviews, creating a personalised pathway for every student’s success. Sesameed’s UniPrep Programme, available from Grades 9 to 12, empowers students with the tools and insights they need to gain admission to their dream schools.

“Our mission is not just to secure school placements, but to help students discover the environments where they will thrive and grow into their best selves academically, socially, and emotionally,” shares founder Daniel Szeto.

Leading Expertise in Education

Daniel Szeto brings a rare combination of professional expertise and personal experience within international boarding school systems. Having attended boarding school himself and guided his three children through similar journeys, Daniel offers families authentic insights that go beyond the brochure. Prior to launching Sesameed, he led multiple ventures in the education sphere, assisting over 1,000 families, and is a member of the Independent Educational Consultants Association (IECA).

Sesameed’s Director, Rae Kuang, complements this expertise with unparalleled on-the-ground insights, having personally conducted campus visits to more than 200 boarding schools across the US, UK, and Switzerland. With over 15 years of experience, her extensive outreach work — which extends beyond brochures and online research — enables her to offer nuanced perspectives that can only come from being physically present on campus. As such, she guides families with an intuitive understanding of their concerns, helping them bridge cultural expectations with global opportunities.

Serving families from Asia, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, and the Americas, Sesameed shapes futures from a position of global reach and cultural sensitivity. As one of the few education consultancies in Asia with membership in the IECA, the team adheres to the highest standards of ethics and expertise. Sesameed proudly maintains its independence and transparency, accepting no commissions from schools.

Boarding School: More Than Just an Education

Boarding schools offer immersive environments that nurture academic excellence, leadership, resilience, and global awareness. Students benefit from close-knit communities, constant mentorship, and rich extracurricular programmes, including music, athletics, student governance, and service learning. Despite lingering misconceptions, Sesameed actively educates parents on the transformative power of boarding schools, opening doors to experiences that foster independence, emotional intelligence, and lifelong curiosity.

Sesameed’s Boarding School Admission Results

2025

Admissions to 24 of the Top 31 US boarding schools, including Choate Rosemary Hall, Phillips Academy Andover, The Hotchkiss School, and St. Stephen’s Episcopal School

126 offers from 70 out of 97 schools

36% admissions rate for students applying to schools with acceptance rates of 10% or less

2024

100% of students received at least one school offer, with 93% from Top 30 US boarding schools

80% of junior boarding applicants were accepted into their top-choice school

Upcoming Events: 2025 American Boarding School Fairs

Sesameed Education is proud to announce the return and expansion of its flagship event series, the 2025 American Boarding School Fairs, connecting families in Asia and the Middle East with top-tier US boarding schools through meaningful, face-to-face engagement. Now in its third year, the fairs have become trusted platforms for families to gain insights into the unique benefits of an American boarding school education and receive practical admissions advice from school representatives, including admissions officers, alumni, and current students.

Following the success of previous fairs in Singapore, Bangkok, and Dubai, which drew more than 550 families and 55 leading US schools, Sesameed is pleased to expand its 2025 circuit to include two additional cities: Jakarta and Kuala Lumpur. This growth supports Sesameed’s mission to broaden access to world-class education opportunities across the region.

The 2025 fairs are tailored for expatriate, high-net-worth, and internationally minded families with children in Grades 5 through 11 who are actively considering an American boarding school education, offering them an intimate environment to explore their options, ask targeted questions, and make well-informed decisions.

2025 Fair Schedule

Singapore – Saturday, 25th of October, at PARKROYAL on Beach Road (Afternoon)

Jakarta – Thursday, 30th of October, at Sheraton Grand Jakarta Gandaria (Evening)

Bangkok – Sunday, 2nd of November, at The St. Regis Bangkok (Afternoon)

Kuala Lumpur – Tuesday, 4th of November, at JW Marriott Kuala Lumpur (Evening)

Dubai – Sunday, 9th of November, at Holiday Inn & Suites Dubai Science Park (Afternoon)

With over two decades of expertise, Sesameed Education continues to guide families with integrity, care, and a student-first philosophy. Whether exploring boarding school options for the first time or preparing for immediate applications, families are invited to connect with Sesameed and take the first step on a life-changing educational journey.