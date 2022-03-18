Ramadhan Nusantara at Raffles Jakarta

Ramadhan is around the corner and Raffles Jakarta is delighted to present a memorable Holy Month with special culinary and staycation offers.

Nusantara by Arts Café By Raffles

Share your blessings and gather with family and friends for a classic buka puasa (iftar) at Arts Cafe by Raffles. Break your fast with Indonesian delicacies and a special showcase of “Nusantara” by Chef Lukman. Savour in the chef’s specialty in a refined AllSafe buffet-style experience available from 2nd to 30th April 2022, priced at Rp450,000++ per person inclusive of the free flow of chilled juices and tea.

To reserve a table, contact +62 21 2988 0888, WhatsApp +62 855 8155 888 or email [email protected].

Raffles Takjil

Celebrate the Holy Month with a new and exquisite Raffles Takjil at Raffles Lobby Lounge and Navina. Chef Anom will be serving a selection of favourite Takjil creations and popular specialities priced at Rp400,000++ for two, inclusive of coffee or tea.

Raffles To Go, A Buka Puasa Delivery

On 2nd-30th April 2022, Raffles To-Go offers an array of Ramadhan favourite dishes for a delightful Iftar experience from the comfort of your home. The Family package starts from Rp750,000+ for four people.

Contact +62 855 8155 888 or WhatsApp +62 855 8155 888 for delivery orders.

Raffles Jakarta x Purana Hampers Collection

In collaboration with Purana, Raffles Jakarta launches a collection of exclusive hampers for your Ramadan gift-giving needs. Spread kindness and generosity by gifting your family, esteemed colleagues and special ones with the hotel’s limited-edition hampers.

Types of hampers and prices:

Silver Purana worth Rp750,000+

Gold Purana worth Rp1.1 million+

Diamond Purana worth Rp1,450,000+

Ramadhan Oasis Package

On 2nd April-1st May 2022, Raffles invites you to have your iftar and staycation all at once. You can enjoy buka puasa while also relaxing by the pool, walking the Hendra Gunawan Garden or playing a game of tennis when staying the night in a Raffles Room. The rate is priced at Rp2,750,000++ per room per night, inclusive of breakfast or suhoor for two and buka puasa at Arts Café by Raffles for two.

Book your staycation now by contacting +62 21 2988 0808, sending a WhatsApp to +62 21 2988 0808 or emailing [email protected].