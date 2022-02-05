Reciprocate extra signs of affection by spending Valentine at Raffles Jakarta this February.

Valentine at Arts Café

Celebrate from 13-14th February with your family at the Valentine Family Brunch at Arts Café by Raffles. Experience culinary at its finest with superb international and Asian specialities as well as special treats from the show kitchen and Raffles Patisserie.

To celebrate the night, join the Valentine Dinner at Arts Café by Raffles. Offering a romantic dining experience with a wide array of international specialities, the show kitchen also serves an impressive a la minute three-course menu and delicious sweets from the Raffles Patisserie.

*Each price comes with different inclusions

Raffles Romantic Afternoon Tea

Available throughout February, treat your loved ones this St Valentine’s Day, to a Romantic Afternoon Tea at the exquisite The Writers Bar. Indulge in a selection of delicate finger sandwiches, freshly baked scones and a range of pastries specially created by Chef Anom.

Prices:

Rp650,000++ per couple, inclusive of one glass of sparkling wine for each and free-flow non-alcoholic drinks.

Rp550,000++ per couple, inclusive coffee or tea. Champagne is available at an additional price

Valentine at The Dining Room

On Monday 14th February at 6 pm onwards, whisk away your special someone at the most romantic dining in the city. Indulge in timeless elegance and delight in a delectable six-course dinner in an exceptional setting priced at Rp1.4 million++ per couple. This includes a Valentine set menu, one glass of sparkling wine for each and free-flow non-alcoholic drinks – champagne is available at an additional price.

Romantic Valentine Weekend

Surprise your loved ones and celebrate romance with an exquisite candlelit dinner right at your private Cabana on 12-14th February at Navina Level 14, Raffles Jakarta. Indulge in timeless elegance and delight in a six-course dinner in an exceptional setting of starry night and Jakarta city line. This weekend offer is priced at Rp1.6 million++ per couple, inclusive of one glass of sparkling wine for each and free-flow non-alcoholic drinks – champagne is available at an additional price.

Cupid Cake

Celebratory cakes by the talented Pastry Chef Anom are available throughout February. Explore the Chef’s favourite picks for the most romantic season for your dining table or tea breaks for Rp500,000+. These cakes are available for takeaway or delivery, but an advance order is required.

Contact T +62 21 2988 0888 or WhatsApp +62 855 8155 888 for more details.