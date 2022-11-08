The Dharmawangsa Jakarta Celebrates 25th Anniversary

On 1st December 2022, The Dharmawangsa Jakarta marks its silver jubilee as the luxury boutique hotel in the heart of South Jakarta celebrates its 25th anniversary.

Designed by the late renowned interior designer Jaya Ibrahim, The Dharmawangsa Jakarta has long been regarded as a peaceful oasis of tranquillity, luxury, and timeless architectural design with a uniquely Indonesian character. Its prestigious location in a verdant neighbourhood in Kebayoran Baru has made the hotel a favourite urban retreat destination among local residents and international visitors alike, with a refined residential style that offers a soothing contrast to the bustling metropolis surrounding it.

“The Dharmawangsa Jakarta has stood proudly for 25 years as a testament to Indonesian heritage and culture,” expressed General Manager Sabreena Jacob. “To commemorate this exceptional occasion, our team is delighted to introduce special events and curated offerings during the month of our anniversary. We would also like to take this opportunity to extend our gratitude to our loyal guests as well as valued partners for their unwavering support over the past decades.”

Anniversary Exhibition: 25 Treasured Years

The Dharmawangsa Jakarta presents a rare showcase of photographs and souvenirs, paying homage to the history of the hotel from Thursday 1st December 2022 from 10am-5pm. Through the exhibition held at The Gallery, visitors are invited to journey down nostalgia lane while immersing in a unique scent journey supported by Rumah Atsiri. The exhibition is open to in-house and external guests.

The Dharmawangsa Jakarta Heritage Tour

Carrying the name of the 14th-century Hindu King from East Java, The Dharmawangsa Jakarta has been the home of a distinctive collection of antiques and artworks from around the archipelago, each possessing an intriguing history. The hotel will launch group guided heritage tours that will be available for in-house and external guests between Friday and Saturday 2nd-3rd December from 11am-1pm. The heritage tour will be led by the hotel’s knowledgeable concierge team and conducted from the Majapahit Lounge. Each tour is about one hour, for up to 10 guests, and is inclusive of authentic Indonesian lunch priced at Rp450,000++ per person.

Sriwijaya Four-Hand Dinner with Chef Vindex Tengker

Former Executive Chef of The Dharmawangsa Jakarta Chef Vindex Tengker will return for an exclusive four-hand dinner on 3rd December at Sriwijaya Restaurant in collaboration with Executive Chef Emmanuel Julio. The two chefs will co-create a tasting menu that draws inspiration from The Dharmawangsa Jakarta’s signature dishes and previous specialities, inviting guests to revisit the past and embark on a nostalgic culinary journey. The dinner is set between 6 and 9pm and priced at Rp1.8million++ per person.

Comeback of the Super Brunch

Last held in 2019, the iconic Super Brunch of The Dharmawangsa Jakarta makes a comeback on Sunday 4th December by presenting an elevated version of the traditional Sunday Brunch with an expanded buffet spread at the Jakarta Restaurant & The Courtyard with an extension to Majapahit Lounge.

Available from 11:30am-3pm, guests are invited to delight in an epicurean buffet of more than 120 dishes, showcasing premium gastronomic delights such as truffles, wagyu beef steak, caviar and foie gras, as well as a succulent seafood bar including fresh oysters, lobster and crab stations. This exquisite feast also features an outdoor grill station offering the catch of the day and speciality meat from the carvery, as well as a gourmet spread of charcuterie and world cheese including French AOC cheese. Adults are priced at Rp1,999,000++ meanwhile kids aged 4-12 years old are at Rp595,000++.

The indulgent brunch menu includes among others:

Chef’s Action Premium Meat Station – Japanese Wagyu A5, porterhouse, US short ribs

– Japanese Wagyu A5, porterhouse, US short ribs Chef’s Action Truffle Live Station – Wagyu beef rib eye, probiotic chicken, Japanese sea bass, soft scrambled egg, mesclun salad

– Wagyu beef rib eye, probiotic chicken, Japanese sea bass, soft scrambled egg, mesclun salad Sushi and Sashimi Station – Selection of sushi sashimi made to order, fusion sushi roll and special roll unagi, suzuki, yoda, octopus, tamago, salmon roe

– Selection of sushi sashimi made to order, fusion sushi roll and special roll unagi, suzuki, yoda, octopus, tamago, salmon roe Cheese Station – Brie de Meaux, Port Salut, mimolette, talegio, fontina, scamorza, black pepper smoked caciotta, gorgonzola dolce, chevre, Comté, Pont L’Évêque

– Brie de Meaux, Port Salut, mimolette, talegio, fontina, scamorza, black pepper smoked caciotta, gorgonzola dolce, chevre, Comté, Pont L’Évêque Caviar Station – Premium imported caviar, salmon caviar, ocean trout egg, and flying fish roe

– Premium imported caviar, salmon caviar, ocean trout egg, and flying fish roe Smoked Salmon and Gravlax Station – Selection of house-smoked salmon, traditional salmon gravlax, red herring salad, cold-smoked marlin, smoked trevally, smoked amberjack

– Selection of house-smoked salmon, traditional salmon gravlax, red herring salad, cold-smoked marlin, smoked trevally, smoked amberjack Seafood Bar – Whole catch fish of the day, selection of fresh Sakhosi and Hokkaido oysters, Alaskan king crab leg, sea scallops, cooked tiger prawns, sea truffle clams, venus clams and Mussels

– Whole catch fish of the day, selection of fresh Sakhosi and Hokkaido oysters, Alaskan king crab leg, sea scallops, cooked tiger prawns, sea truffle clams, venus clams and Mussels Lobster Station Station – Grilled lobster, lobster bisque, lobster martini

– Grilled lobster, lobster bisque, lobster martini Prawn and Crab Station – Cereal prawn, salted egg prawn, sambal crab, chilli crab, soft-shell crab fritters

– Cereal prawn, salted egg prawn, sambal crab, chilli crab, soft-shell crab fritters Foie Gras Station – Pan-fried foie gras served with onion jam, cranberry compote, and brioche

– Pan-fried foie gras served with onion jam, cranberry compote, and brioche Toast Artisan Bread Station – Croissant, fruit danish, pecan nut danish, apple turnover, mini brioche, raspberry frosting berliner, pistachio frosting berliner, cornbread, madeleine, pistachio financier, lemon frosting berliner and chocolate pearl doughnut

– Croissant, fruit danish, pecan nut danish, apple turnover, mini brioche, raspberry frosting berliner, pistachio frosting berliner, cornbread, madeleine, pistachio financier, lemon frosting berliner and chocolate pearl doughnut Artisan Chocolate Gallery – Caramelised hazelnut and chocolate mousse, caramel choux tower, double choco royal, royal framboise chocolate cake, trio choco mousse, chocolate gratin, bar chocolate praline

Laku Lampa

Experience an enlightening wellness practice through Laku Lampa, an ancient movement rooted in Javanese heritage wisdom, adapted from the heritage of Javanese dances that combines elements of strength, flexibility, rhythm, balance, and breathing at The Pool Garden on 2nd December from 5-6pm and on 3rd-4th December from 8-9am. Guided by Master Beksan, Matheus Wasi Bantolo, participants will be guided through this ancient wellness practice which’s priced at Rp500,000++ per person.

Anniversary Room Offer

Discover a relaxing urban getaway at The Dharmawangsa Jakarta with a special room offer starting from Rp2.5 million++ per night in the Executive Room that’s inclusive of daily breakfast at Jakarta Restaurant & The Courtyard and special F&B promotions. Stays at The Dharmawangsa Suite will benefit from a limited edition, handcrafted Surya pendant—the iconic symbol of The Dharmawangsa Jakarta—custom-made by artisan silversmiths. The offer is available from 25th November until 23rd December 2022.

Please contact (62) 811 1025 999 for food inquiries. Book your stay via dialling (62) 811 9629 225.