Raffles Jakarta Presents Raffles Ramadhan

Raffles Jakarta welcomes the Holy Month of Ramadhan with “Raffles Ramadhan” with exclusive Iftar festivities and delicacies offering unique experiences of breaking the fast at the classic Arts Café by Raffles and The Dining Room.

BUKA PUASA AT ARTS CAFÉ

Share your blessing and gather with family and friends for a classic buka puasa or breaking the fast with Indonesian delicacies and Middle East specialities in a refined All Safe buffet-style experience priced at Rp415,000++ per person on 13 April-12 May 2021.

EXCLUSIVE IFTAR AT THE DINING ROOM WITH GUEST CHEF MAXIE

In collaboration with the talented Chef Maxie Millian from Bali, take Iftar to a new level. Chef Maxie’s menu consists of unique Indonesian dishes from all over the archipelago, inspired by collections of Indonesian sophisticated spices and herbs for Rp500,000++ per person on 19 April-6 May 2021.

RAMADHAN AT HOME BY GUEST CHEF MAXIE

The exclusive Ramadhan menu by guest Chef Maxie is also available for delivery for Rp850,000+ for two, available on 19 April-6 May 2021.

RAFFLES TO GO – BUKA PUASA DELIVERY BY RAFFLES

The culinary team has prepared various selections from individual package to four varieties of family package menu for four and up to six people with choices of Indonesian Ramadan favourites to break your fasting. Available on 13 April-12 May 2021, the menu comes with an assortment of takjil, choice of appetizer, soup, main course, choice of condiment such as crackers, lalapan and sambal as well as a delicious dessert.

This package starts from Rp160,000+ per person, meanwhile, the Family Package starts from Rp750,000+ for four. Special Eid Al-Fitr’ delivery is also available starting from Rp850,000+ for four.

RAFFLES RAMADHAN EXCLUSIVE HAMPERS

Present your family, friends, and business partners with a delightful array of Ramadhan snacks and a selection of premium dates. The hampers are available in three varieties or can be customised, starting from Rp500,000 nett.

All foods are prepared in compliance with the appropriate hygiene standards and following the guidance of local health authorities.

Please contact +62 855 8155 888 by phone or WhatsApp to place your orders and more details. Order the buka puasa menu by 11AM for same-day delivery.