Immerse yourself in luxury and joy as Pullman Jakarta Indonesia invites you to celebrate the auspicious Year of the Wood Dragon.

Pullman Jakarta Indonesia‘s dedicated team is poised to make your festivities memorable with a diverse array of experiences, ranging from enticing dining offers and exclusive Fortune hampers to unforgettable staycations, ensuring each celebration is truly special.

Prosperity Getaway

Reunite with your loved ones and embark on an enchanting journey with the “Chinese New Year Family Fun” package, starting from Rp2,375,000++ per room per night. Available for stays from 8th to 24th February 2024, this package includes accommodation for 2 adults and 2 kids, breakfast, 2 Miniapolis Plaza Indonesia playground vouchers, and a complimentary late check-out until 3 pm, subject to availability.

For an extraordinary stay, indulge in a dinner package at the award-winning Sana Sini, starting from Rp3,175,000++ per room per night. This package includes breakfast for 2 persons and a choice between the Chinese New Year’s Eve dinner or brunch at Sana Sini Restaurant on 10th or 11th February 2024, with a late check-out option.

Terms and conditions apply.

Fortune Hampers by Makaron Bakeshop

Send wishes of abundance and good health to your family, friends and business acquaintances with the Chinese New Year Fortune hampers by Makaron Bakeshop. Available in three choices: a box of 4, a box of 5 and a box of 8, starting from Rp788,000++.

Customise your hamper with delightful treats including Sagu Keju cookies, Kacang Bawang, Golden Chocolate Rocher, Palm cheese stick cookies, Chui kao so, Preseved Plum candies, Cheese stick, Chinese tea, Kue Semprong, Nastar pie, Nastar round, Sesame cracker, Tea honey cookies.

Available until 24th February 2024.

Enjoy a 15% Early Bird special for orders placed before 3rd February 2024.

Prosperity Feast at Sana Sini Restaurant

Step into the prosperous Year of the Dragon and savour a delightful array of Chinese New Year specialities at Sana Sini Restaurant. Enjoy the mesmerising Barongsai Show and partake in the tradition of Yee Sheng, where each table is adorned with a toast featuring salmon, jellyfish, and garden vegetables in plum dressing.

This feast is priced at Rp888,000++ per person for the Chinese New Year’s Eve dinner on 9th February 2024, and Rp788,000++ per person for the Chinese New Year brunch and dinner from 10th to 11th January 2024.

For those who wish to toss and celebrate in the comfort of your own space, Pullman Jakarta Indonesia’s team has also prepared an exclusive Yee Shang to Go for Rp988,000++ per set for 8 persons, available until the 24th February 2024.

Chinese New Year’s Eve Set Menu Dinner at Grand on Thamrin

Welcome the prosperous Year of the Dragon with a delightful array of Chinese New Year specialities accompanied by live music, a street magician and a Barongsai show. The Chinese New Year’s Eve set menu dinner at Grand on Thamrin Ballroom is available on 9th February 2024, from 6 to 10.30 pm, priced at Rp12,880,000++ per 10 persons.

Enjoy a 10% Early Bird special for reservations before 31st January 2024.

Lavish Celebration at Kahyangan Restaurant

Usher in prosperity, abundance, blessings, and happiness with a breathtaking view of the city at Kahyangan Restaurant’s Lavish set menu of Teppanyaki and Shabu Shabu, available from 9th to 24th February 2024. Starting from Rp3,988,000++ per set for two persons, including Yee Shang to bring luck and prosperity.

Prosperity Comes to You

Enjoy an abundant Chinese New Year celebration in the comfort of your home with Kahyangan Restaurant’s “Prosperity Comes to You” package. Gather with your family and loved ones for a prosperous reunion at Rp35,000,000 for 20 persons, available from 9th to 24th February 2024. Includes Yee Shang and a special dessert for 20 persons.

Longevity Hi-Tea at Le Chocolat

Join Pullman Jakarta Indonesia in celebrating the Lunar New Year with a delightful Longevity Hi-Tea by Le Chocolat. Experience the richness of Chinese New Year-inspired desserts and delicacies, such as Red Velvet, Mandarin Cake, Strawberry Choux, Almond Macaron, and more. Priced at Rp398,000++ per set for two persons, available from 15th January to 26th February 2024.

Cap Go Meh Celebration

Celebrate the end of the Chinese New Year on 24th February 2024, with Cap Go Meh Brunch and Dinner at Sana Sini Restaurant. Delight in a selection of Chinese New Year specialities and international cuisine, thoughtfully curated by culinary experts. Cap Go Meh Brunch from 12 to 3 PM and dinner from 6 to 10.30 PM, priced at Rp548,000++ per person.

For more information and reservations:

Pullman Jakarta Indonesia