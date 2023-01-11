The Capital Government to Proceed the Construction of the Giant Sea Wall

The DKI Jakarta government will proceed with the project to build a giant sea wall and coastal embankment to prevent major floods from hitting the capital’s mainland.

The embankments will be built along the north coast of Jakarta.

Acting Governor of Jakarta Heru Budi Hartono stated that the government is still finalising the concept of a giant sea wall which is intended as a solution to tackle tidal floods along the coast of North Jakarta.

“If we want Jakarta to be safe for the next 100 years, we have to be able to build a giant sea wall and a coastal embankment,” said Hartono at the City Hall on Tuesday, 3rd January 2023.

According to Hartono’s statement, the city government and the Ministry of Public Works and Housing (PUPR) are responsible for the construction of the coastal embankment.

The Head of the Regional Planning Agency of DKI Jakarta, Attika Nur Rahmania, said the construction of the giant embankment is significant due to the fact that the north coast of Jakarta has numerous problems ranging from land subsidence to ecological issues.

“The Jakarta coastal area has extraordinary challenges, not only the lowering of the groundwater level and tidal floods but also several important issues such as wastewater and clean water,” said Rahmania in Metro Hari Ini, Metro TV on Saturday, 7th January 2023.

Today, 13 kilometres of embankment on the north coast of Jakarta has been built out of the target of 46 kilometres for the coastal embankment and 17.1 kilometres of the target of 37.3 kilometres for the sea wall.