A New Chapter in Coffee Gastronomy: Bacha Coffee Unveils at Plaza Senayan

In a world where refinement meets innovation, Bacha Coffee continues to craft new expressions of coffee artistry inspired by global flavours.

The latest menu at the Bacha Coffee Room at Plaza Senayan invites discerning palates on a sophisticated culinary journey, beginning in the fragrant, spice-laden air of Marrakech, through the bustling markets of Cambodia and sun-drenched hills of Peru, and beyond. Each pairing highlights coffee’s unparalleled role in elevating the gastronomic experience, creating a harmonious balance led by Arabica beans that awaken the senses and celebrate the joy of refined indulgence.

At the heart of this season’s offering lies a harmonious interplay between Bacha Coffee’s curated selection of over 200 exquisite coffees and an inspired menu that transforms every bite into a sensory encounter. Much like a glass of fine vintage, every cup of Bacha Coffee reveals a spectrum of flavours and aromas, lending depth, nuance, and complexity to each dish it accompanies.

Commence your journey with the Seafood Salad, a delicate yet bold composition rooted in Cambodian tradition. Silken vermicelli is gently tossed with a sweet lime dressing, adding a refreshing note to a medley of carrots, red Bombay onion, purple cabbage, a trio of capsicums, green mango pickles, cherry tomatoes, haricot verts, mint, and coriander. At its centre, seared marinated shrimp and tender baby cuttlefish lend a briny sweetness — a beautiful counterpoint to the dish’s citrusy brightness and crisp textures. A flourish of roasted peanuts, Thai basil leaves, and slender red chilli sticks adds a mosaic of colour and crunch, best paired with the fruity and nutty notes of Bacha Coffee’s Mount Everest Coffee.

Savour the Peruano Chicken, a tribute to Peruvian zest and French finesse. Succulent grilled chicken thighs, marinated in fragrant herbs, rest upon a bed of aromatic rice and garden-fresh peas, accompanied by a salad of red Bombay onion, red capsicum, and coriander with a tangy tiger’s milk dressing, crowned with a whisper of parsley foam. Crisp fried corn kernels and parsley cress provide texture and contrast, while a perfect pairing with Moroccan Sahara Coffee enhances the dish’s herbal undertones with subtle hints of chocolate and nuttiness.

An indulgence wrapped in pastry perfection, the Tolteca Chocolate Coffee Cream Cheese Chocolate Cake is a masterclass in decadence. Layers of Guanaja 70% Valrhona dark chocolate embrace a velvety Tolteca cheese gateau, while salted caramel and coffee-infused chocolate unite in a crescendo of rich, bittersweet delight. Paired with Black Pearl Coffee, this dessert becomes a symphony of intensity and balance — dark, intriguing, and utterly unforgettable.

Also capturing hearts is the Mango Croissant, a flaky, golden embrace filled with the lusciousness of fresh mango, kissed with honey and vanilla extract. Light and aromatic, this Croissant of the Month pairs exquisitely with Baraka Decaffeinated Coffee, known for its citrusy profile, awakening the senses with every bite and sip.

Completing the ensemble is the Marrakech Savoury Danish, a refined homage to Moroccan spices and European artistry. A crisp Danish shell cradles a filling of chicken marinated in Marrakech spices, blended with avocado yoghurt, semi-dried tomatoes, duo olives, and a medley of Parmigiano and mozzarella cheeses. A celebration of warmth and richness, the Chicken Marrakech Savoury Danish pairs beautifully with Turquino Coffee, whose earthy depth complements the dish’s spices with elegant ease.

Each course and coffee is served with reverence by expert Coffee Masters, using Bacha Coffee’s signature golden, gooseneck pots. Guests are invited to explore the full collection of over 200 varieties of 100% Arabica beans sourced from 35 countries — each coffee telling its own story, rich in character, origin, and craft. Whether enjoyed alongside a gourmet meal or savoured as a standalone experience, these coffees transform dining into a ritual of discovery.

The latest set menu is available exclusively at the Bacha Coffee Room at Plaza Senayan until the 4th of July 2025, priced from Rp298,000++.

Beyond the coffee room, guests are welcome to wander through the Bacha Coffee boutique, where ochre-hued canisters line the shelves, each brimming with freshly roasted Arabica from all corners of the globe, available for purchase as loose beans or expertly ground by Coffee Masters according to your preferred brewing method. Recreate the Bacha Coffee experience in the comfort of your home or as a thoughtful gift for coffee-loving friends, with a selection of curated or bespoke hampers, or delight in the marriage of quality and convenience through the ever-favoured Explorer Coffee Bag Taster from the Coffee Bag Gift Box collection.

For those seeking a moment of indulgence on the go, the Mango Croissant is also available via the takeaway counters at Plaza Indonesia and Plaza Senayan, ideally accompanied by Bacha Coffee’s Takeaway Coffee Set — any of the over 200 coffees served hot or iced, accompanied with a side of vanilla bean-flecked Chantilly cream and a raw sugar candy stick.

Discover your next gastronomic indulgence, elevated by coffee, in every Bacha Coffee experience.