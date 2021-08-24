New “Rantang Collection” by The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Mega Kuningan

In commemoration of Indonesia’s Independence Day, The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Mega Kuningan takes the opportunity to launch a new series from its Gourmet To Go takeaway and delivery service entitled “The Rantang Collection”.

Each Gourmet Rantang depicts the Ritz-Carlton’s legendary five-star service and culinary excellence which can be enjoyed and experienced by everyone right at the comfort of their own homes.

“Rantang is in fact a historical item which is part of our national heritage whereby it’s served as a lunch box by a great many Indonesian soldiers and patriots alike back in the day,”

said Adeza Hamzah, Cluster Director of Marketing of The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Mega Kuningan and JW Marriott Jakarta.

The Ritz-Carlton’s culinary experts under the supervision of Executive Chef Rudolph Blattler has prepared five signature rantang variants, consisting of four traditional dishes from several regions renowned for their strong culinary heritage.

Gourmet Rantang Manadonese

Iga kambing bakar paniki, ayam rica-rica, gurita cumi woku, sayur so’un and white rice.

Gourmet Rantang Javanese

Gulai ayam, bebek gepuk, sate pentul with peanut sauce, gudeg nangka and nasi gurih.

Gourmet Rantang Balinese

Daging masak bumbu bali, ayam bakar Jimbaran, sate lilit, lawar sayur and white rice.

Gourmet Rantang Padangnese

Beef rendang, sate Padang, udang lado ijo, daun singkong and nangka vegetable, and white rice.

Gourmet Rantang Western

Prawn and cheese with white pepper sauce, US braised brisket red wine, chicken breast filled with spinach, mushroom and black pepper sauce, sauteed vegetables and parsley potato.

The Indonesian Gourmet Rantang Collection is priced at Rp390,000+ for two and Rp525,000+ for up to four people. As for Western Gourmet Rantang, it is priced at Rp490,000+ for two and Rp695,000+ for up to four people.