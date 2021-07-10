Gourmet To Go by The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Mega Kuningan

The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Mega Kuningan takes this new normal opportunity to present Gourmet To Go.

Meticulously prepared under the strictest hygiene and sanitation protocols, this takeaway and delivery service brings the legendary five-star culinary experience from The Ritz-Carlton’s culinary experts, under the supervision of Executive Chef Rudolph Blattler, at the comfort of their own homes.

“Gourmet To Go is a concept from The Chefs of The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Mega Kuningan for all food connoisseurs who want to enjoy a culinary feast without leaving their homes at this current situation,” says Adeza Hamza, Cluster Director of Marketing of The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Mega Kuningan & JW Marriott Jakarta.

Choose from a selection of four signature categories:

Gourmet Pizza

There are five varieties; carnivoro pizza, pizza al fungi, quattro formaggie, margaritha pizza and prosciutto pizza. Prices start from Rp135,000 nett.

Gourmet Bento

A complete set of main courses presented in bento boxes include a choice of Indonesian or Western delicacies for Rp170,000 nett.

Gourmet Italian Bento

A complete set of Italian main courses include lasagne, macaroni, penne, spaghetti and fettuccine are priced at Rp130,000 nett.

Gourmet Cakes

A variety of signature cakes specially curated by Executive Pastry Chef Hendri Darmawan for all dessert lovers include the black forest, chocolate fudge, green tea opera, mille-feuille, raspberry valrhona and many more. All cakes are priced at Rp600,000 nett per 18cm-round cake.

Please call 021-2551 8322, WhatsApp 08111683926 or email [email protected] to place your order.