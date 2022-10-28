Saturday, 29 October 2022

No Tricks, All Treats Halloween at Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta

Halloween at Kempinski Jakarta
Whether you’re on a hunt for a spooky-licious brunch, spooktober treats, or haunted night hangouts, head down to Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta!

Celebrate the spooky season with a series of spook-tacular promotions that you don’t want to miss out on.

Halloween-themed buffet at Signatures

Trick or EAT! Have a spine-chilling lunch and dinner with the hotel’s special Halloween buffet. Spend your spooky weekend in a haunting, unforgettable buffet experience with an array of the finest local and international favourites including seafood and live BBQ. Complete the haunted culinary journey with a selection of Halloween-inspired treats at Signatures’ dessert corner.

The Halloween buffet at Signatures is available on 29-30th October 2022 priced at Rp598,000++ per person. Fun kids’ activities are available during brunch time as well. Book your table now and get PAY ONE FOR TWO with a BCA credit card via 021 2358 3898 or WhatsApp at 0877 7503 7507.

A beer-witching night at Paulaner Bräuhaus Jakarta

Turn up the fun and get into the spooky spirit this Halloween at the best beerhouse in town, featuring a terrifyingly flavourful mocktail. Embrace the spooky ambience as Paulaner will be fully decorated with Halloween-themed ornaments. Be ready to meet the scary staff and drown yourself in an entertaining live music performance. Halloween at Paulaner is on 28th-31st October 2022. Be scared to lose out if you don’t reserve this Halloween by dialling 021 2358 3985 or WhatsApp 0877 7503 7505.

Halloween Kempinski Jakarta
