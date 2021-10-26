Mandarin Oriental, Jakarta x Locavore: Modern Cuisine, Locally Produced

Mandarin Oriental, Jakarta is delighted to partner with Eelke Plasmeijer and Ray Adriansyah from Bali’s award-winning restaurant Locavore to present a series of enchanting dinners and two specially crafted Sunday lunches this November.

Locavore’s chef duo will bring their team to Jakarta with a new concept and menu presenting a 14-course tasting menu from their latest creation, Happiness Rebellion. As the catalysts between local producers and discriminating diners, Ray and Eelke’s ingredient-driven menu celebrates the farmers, fishers and food artisans of Indonesia. The marriage of fresh, local ingredients with the inspired dishes of these prize-winning chefs has proved enormously popular among diners who love both the concept and the food.

Eelke Plasmeijer started his kitchen career at the age of 14 in a restaurant in his Dutch village. Working his way up through the ranks, he trained at a hotel school and a Michelin Two Star restaurant in Amsterdam. Visiting a mentor in Jakarta in 2008, he was persuaded to take over as Head Chef at a city restaurant there. Ray applied as Sous Chef; the two hit it off and soon moved to Bali where they ended up running the kitchen at a hotel together. Here, they fine-tuned their philosophy of creating exciting tasting menus using primarily local ingredients. They quickly became recognised for their unique approach to using only seasonal, local foods. Then they started thinking about leaving the hotel industry to open their own restaurant.

“It was a gradual decision to use local ingredients. We started using a few at the beginning but our commitment continued to grow.

I am very proud to use ingredients that are not imported – I wish more Indonesian chefs would do so. There are so many benefits all around,” said Ray.

The specially crafted set menus featuring Locavore’s exquisite dishes will be available at Lyon for dinner on 4-6th November and 11-13th November 2021, priced at Rp995,000++ per person.

The Sunday lunch with Locavore’s butcher’s table on 7th and 14th November 2021 is priced at Rp695,000++ per person, with an additional Rp495,000++ per person for pairing drinks.

Kindly contact +62 (21) 2993 8888 or email [email protected] for reservations and more information.