The Sultan Hotel & Residence Jakarta Officially Taken Over by the State Due to Land Dispute

The Gelora Bung Karno Complex Management Centre has taken action to enforce the evacuation of The Sultan Hotel & Residence Jakarta on Wednesday, 4th October 2023.

This action follows the expiration of the deadline given to PT Indobuildco to vacate Block 15 land in the Gelora Bung Karno (GBK) area. Earlier, the Gelora Bung Karno Complex Management Centre had requested that the company, owned by Pontjo Soetowo, vacate the land due to the expiry of the Building Use Rights granted.

General Director of Gelora Bung Karno Complex Management Centre, Hadi Sulistia, stated, “This land is legal and has undergone various legal processes; it is state-owned land.”

Gelora Bung Karno Complex Management Centre’s actions are underlined by the installation of several red banners that read, “This land is an asset belonging to the government of the Republic of Indonesia, based on Building Use Rights Number 1/Gelora, in the Name of the State Secretariat PPK GBK, and has been declared valid by the Supreme Court Judicial Review Decision Number 276 PK/PDT/2011.”

These banners have been placed at the entrance to the hotel, and Gelora Bung Karno Complex Management Centre has also set up a guard post to monitor state assets.

Sulistia explained that his team had issued summonses to PT Indobuildco multiple times and added, “Today, we are making a declaration for all the public to see that the land in Block 15 is state-owned land.”

According to observations at the location, Sulistia and his team arrived at The Sultan Hotel & Residence Jakarta at around 10:32 AM. They entered the hotel and left at around 11:00 AM, conveying information about the installation of banners, signs, and various notices to hotel management.

However, the Finance Director of Gelora Bung Karno Complex Management Centre Hendry Arisandi stated that no representatives from The Sultan Hotel & Residence Jakarta or PT Buildco received them at that time. He remarked, “As you can see, we were hoping for a representative from the Sultan or PT Indobuildco, but apparently, no one was willing to accept it.”

To ensure the vacation of the 13-hectare hotel land, the Central Jakarta Police deployed around 100 personnel.

“We are preparing security, with one company-level unit or 100 personnel,” said Central Jakarta Police Chief Commissioner Komarudin when confirming the deployment on Wednesday, 4th October 2023.

Komarudin explained that security measures were taken to anticipate potential disturbances during the land-clearing process, including installing stakes or signs at the Gelora Bung Karno area.