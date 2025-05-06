Tuesday, 6 May 2025

J.J.A. Unveils a New Culinary Journey Inspired by the French Riviera

An elevated dining experience where coastal elegance meets ageless refinement.

A jewel in the heart of The St. Regis Jakarta, J.J.A. continues to redefine the city’s culinary landscape with the launch of its latest menu — a refined tribute to the effortless elegance and sun-drenched flavours of the French Riviera.

Celebrated as the hotel’s signature dining destination, J.J.A. blends bold creativity with timeless sophistication, offering an experience that resonates with both local gourmands and global tastemakers. With its cosmopolitan energy and commitment to excellence, J.J.A. has become a beacon within Jakarta’s vibrant dining scene.

Côte de Bœuf

This latest chapter captures the spirit of the Riviera, where laid-back luxury meets coastal indulgence. Drawing inspiration from the culinary richness of the southern French coast and neighbouring regions, the new menu celebrates fresh ingredients, bold accents, and Riviera flair — all brought to life through the restaurant’s hallmark refinement and craftsmanship.

At the heart of the J.J.A. experience remains its signature Pira grill, renowned for its precise technique and smoky nuance. Highlights include the indulgent Côte de Bœuf, delicate Coquilles Saint-Jacques, soul-warming Soupe à L’Oignon, and elegantly prepared Pâtes Aux Fruits de Mer — each dish carefully curated to ignite the senses and embody ageless refinement.

Coquilles Saint-Jacques

With this Riviera-inspired menu, J.J.A. invites guests to escape into a world of sunlit flavours, elevated textures, and modern sophistication — all set within the refined surrounds of Jakarta’s Best Address.

J.J.A. Unveils a New Culinary Journey Inspired by the French RivieraFor orders, contact our F&B Reservations at dine.stregisjakarta@stregis.com or via WhatsApp at (+62) 811 1922 2262. For more information about The St. Regis Jakarta, please visit www.stregisjakarta.com or follow us on Instagram @stregisjakarta.

