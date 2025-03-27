Government to Limit Telecommunication Networks in Bali During Nyepi

Internet and broadcasting services in Bali will be restricted for 24 hours on Nyepi Day which will take place on Saturday, the 29th of March, starting at 6 AM local time.

To honour the sacred day of silence, the Bali Provincial Communication, Informatics, and Statistics Office has announced that internet and broadcasting services will be limited for 24 hours, from Saturday, the 29th of March, at 6 AM local time to Sunday, the 30th of March, at 6 AM local time.

The Ministry of Communication and Digital (Kementerian Komunikasi dan Digital or Komdigi) has also confirmed these restrictions on internet networks, as well as television and radio broadcasts across Bali. Komdigi has agreed to fulfil the Bali Provincial Government’s request to suspend telecommunications and broadcasting services during Nyepi.

“This is limited to Bali—only in Bali. That is the request submitted to Komdigi, specifically for cellular service providers to deactivate mobile data, and for radio and television broadcasters to suspend transmissions during Nyepi,” stated the Head of Public Information and Communication, Anak Agung Ngurah Bagus Aryana, in a press statement on Tuesday, the 25th of March.

Aryana clarified that only mobile data networks and Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) services would be restricted during the Nyepi observance. The public will still be able to access the internet via fibre optic networks or WiFi and use SMS as well as telephone services.

Moreover, Aryana assured that essential services would continue to operate as required. These services include hospitals, police stations, the military, the Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency, the Regional Disaster Management Agency, the National Search and Rescue Agency, and the fire department.

“Mobile signals will remain active, but data packages will be disabled. SMS, phone calls, and WiFi connectivity will still function as usual,” he added.

One of the mobile network providers participating in the restrictions is Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (IOH). As a mark of respect for local traditions and cultural values, Indosat will temporarily disable mobile data services across Bali during Nyepi.

“Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison reaffirms its commitment to supporting religious observances and respecting local culture,” said Steve Saerang, SVP Head of Corporate Communications at Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison, in a written statement on Wednesday, the 26th of March.