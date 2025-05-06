Slower Pleasures: Inara Alas Harum, Cherry Pepper, and the Hidden Wonders of Ubud and Gianyar

In the quiet village of Bresela, just north of Ubud, Inara Alas Harum offers a soulful retreat that mirrors the beauty and rhythm of rural Bali.

Surrounded by rice paddies and tropical forest, the resort blends seamlessly with its natural surroundings—each suite and villa thoughtfully designed to reflect the calm charm of Payangan. Days here unfold gently, whether you’re indulging in traditional Balinese treatments at Tejas Spa Inara, enjoying locally inspired dishes at Paoman Restaurant, savouring wood-fired favourites at Semara Grill, or simply soaking in the view from the pool.

In search of a place to unwind, breathe deeply, and reconnect with a slower, more meaningful rhythm of life, I found myself drawn to this peaceful haven.

After a lengthy drive from Denpasar, my stomach made its complaints known the moment we rolled into the car park. Naturally, I made my way straight to Paoman Restaurant, ready to be fed. I did what any curious diner does—asked the waitress for her personal favourite. Without hesitation, she recommended the​ Udang Bakar Merah, and upon glancing at the photo on the menu, my gut was telling me (practically begging me, at that point) to trust her suggestion—and so I did. To wash it down, I went with the Peachy Ginger Fizz.

The drink arrived first, and I couldn’t resist diving in straight away. What followed was a fascinating burst of flavour—peachy sweetness playing off the gentle heat of peppery ginger, resulting in an unexpectedly bold pairing that somehow worked brilliantly. It didn’t take long, but imagine my utter surprise when the food made its entrance with a dramatic flair, arriving on a smoking grill plate that sizzled beneath the charred shrimp satays. The air filled with the smell of the herb-packed shrimp satays—such theatrics! Served alongside was a hearty helping of urap-style vegetables, fragrant rice, and—of course, how could one forget?—sambal matah. Needless to say, I cleared the plate in no time!

Once I’d finished lunch and was feeling re-energised, it seemed only fitting to channel that energy into something creative. I was guided to a dulang painting workshop with Wahyuni, who led me to a breezy gazebo by the pool to begin the session. Set before me were paints in gold, silver, black, and red—traditional hues for this art form. Sitting barefoot amidst the lush greenery, brush in hand, I felt an overwhelming sense of calm, acutely aware of how far removed this peaceful moment was from the bustle of southern Bali.

Wahyuni patiently indulged my endless questions about herself, dulang, and life in Bresela village. I was genuinely curious, having been new to any of this knowledge, and she lit up at the chance to share her knowledge. A dulang, she explained, is a circular tray with a flat surface and raised edge, used in Balinese Hindu rituals as a base for offerings like banten or gebogan.

What made this workshop especially meaningful was its strong local connection—Bresela is actually the centre of fibre-based dulang craftsmanship, being the main source of livelihood for the villagers with nearly 100 households involved in the trade. Wahyuni mentioned I’d have likely passed a few dulang factories on my way in, and thinking back, she was absolutely right. After a lovely session, I thanked her and made my way to check into my room.

The Lagoon View Suite was truly dreamy, everything one could expect from a stay in Gianyar. Spacious doesn’t even begin to capture the feeling of this room. From the plush king-sized bed to the expansive living area, every corner was thoughtfully designed for ultimate comfort. The bathroom was a standout feature, with a generous shower and a bathtub placed right by the window, allowing you to indulge in a relaxing soak while gazing at the tranquil surroundings, whereas the dual sinks added an extra touch of luxury. Then, as if the room itself wasn’t enough, the private terrace provided a stunning view of the pool.

Later in the day, I was treated to afternoon tea—an experience that felt effortlessly indulgent. I opted for a pot of fragrant jasmine tea, which was served by the poolside terrace of my room, where the view alone could melt away any lingering stress. Alongside it came a delicate selection of sweet treats and a savoury canapé, beautifully presented and perfectly portioned for a quiet moment of calm in the late afternoon sun.

I couldn’t deny myself the craving for a spa treatment during a staycation, so I headed straight to Tejas Spa Inara for exactly that. Sometimes, you don’t even realise how much your body craves rest until it’s time to unwind, and the spa’s Balinese Traditional Massage was exactly what I needed. My experience began with a warm, soothing foot bath—instantly calming—and from there, I was transported into pure relaxation, as the traditional techniques worked their magic on my tired muscles.

As dusk settled and I emerged freshly showered, I made my way to the day’s final stop—dinner at Semara Grill. I’d set my sights on the Wood-Roasted Duck Breast: imported duck, mashed potatoes, balsamic orange, asparagus, and, crucially, a choice of sauce. The duck was perfectly tender, each bite melting into the richness of the mash. But what truly stole the show was the truffle sauce—earthy, luxurious, and so addictive I was genuinely gobsmacked. The kitchen must’ve noticed my delight, because they even offered a second serving of the sauce! Obviously, I said yes without a second thought.

I’d been told their cocktails were something special, so I had to see for myself. But what caught me off guard, in the best way, was how beautifully the Semara Signature menu wove storytelling into the experience. Each cocktail was inspired by the legendary love of Semara, the god of love, and Ratih, the goddess of beauty—a divine romance said to have brought harmony to the heavens.

Alongside each drink was a poetic excerpt from their tale, turning a simple menu into something far more enchanting. I chose The Truth—a refreshing blend of Smirnoff Vodka, mangosteen liqueur, elderflower, cucumber, mint, and tonic. I had to resist the very real temptation to order every cocktail in chronological order—because if there’s one thing I’m a complete sucker for, it’s thoughtful storytelling with a touch of magic in a craft.

I returned to my room with that quiet, contented fatigue only a full day can bring, and decided a warm night bath was in order. I slipped into the soothing water and let the stillness do its work, muscles softening, thoughts slowing. Afterwards, robed and relaxed, I climbed into bed, put on an easy film, and with the hush of the jungle just beyond my window, I drifted off into a well-earned, undisturbed slumber.

The next morning greeted me with a burst of sunshine—“Perfect for a swim,” I thought, already halfway into my swimsuit. But I pondered, what can make this better? A Floating Breakfast was the obvious answer. I ordered the Salmon & Asparagus from Semara Grill’s breakfast menu, complete with pineapple juice and an iced mocha. Served atop a floating tray, the dish featured smoked salmon, asparagus, spinach, baby potatoes, and a duo of eggs—scrambled, of course—all brought together with a rich hollandaise sauce. It was indulgence at its most leisurely, enjoyed while drifting across the water under the morning sun.

Arriving in the middle of the busy Jalan Monkey Forest, I was thrilled for lunch at Cherry Pepper—but little did I know I’d end up waddling out like a thoroughly pampered, well-fed pig, thanks to their generous portions, vibrant flavours, and a menu that just kept on giving.

Cherry Pepper Ubud is a two-storey haven where Balinese warmth meets global culinary flair. The open-air, wooden-decked space invites guests into a relaxed yet stylish setting. The kitchen celebrates the spirit of global dining with a tropical twist—playful, flavourful dishes that borrow inspiration from all corners of the world, yet still feel rooted in the island’s soulful charm.

The first act: starters. Out came the Cherry Pepper Platter—a bold and flavour-packed ensemble of prosciutto, kalamata olives, artichokes, capsicum, pickled peppers, tomato, cucumber, feta, and nuts, drizzled with mustard vinaigrette and mint mayo yoghurt. It was the kind of dish that pulls you in for seconds before you’ve even finished your first bite, and every element added something interesting.

Not to be outdone, the Nachos arrived next—crispy tortilla chips layered with guacamole, melting cheeses, and a scattering of chives. It was true, familiar comfort food, done with a certain finesse that elevated each crunch.

Though I’m not one to leap at vegetarian dishes, I took a curious glance at their impressively curated plant-based options and thought, “Well now, I must try at least one, mustn’t I?” Enter the Tofu Shakshuka—braised vegetables, mushrooms, beans, spinach, and curried mashed tofu—surprisingly rich, subtly spiced, and deeply satisfying. It didn’t feel like a compromise; it felt like a discovery.

Now, my personal favourite from the mains is the Wagyu Wonder Burger. A juicy smashed wagyu patty between soft brioche buns, with melted cheese, crispy onions, iceberg lettuce, tomato, and their signature house sauce—served alongside golden hand-cut fries that might just ruin you for all others. It was indulgent, yes, but never overdone.

And to round it all off, the Ricotta Gnocchi—a comforting bowl of pillowy-soft gnocchi, creamy ricotta, and a hearty, red tomato-based sauce reminiscent of a rustic bolognese. It felt like something straight from a nonna’s kitchen, had she grown up in both Rome and Ubud.

Let the record show—more than a culinary delight, Cherry Pepper is also perfectly placed in the heart of Ubud, ideal for wanderers like myself who prefer meandering over rigid plans. After indulging in such a hearty meal, I decided to walk it off under the generous afternoon sun, a welcome change from the previous night’s downpour.

Mid-stroll, I was drawn to a quaint second-hand bookshop along the roadside—Ganesha Bookshop, the plaque atop the windowsill read. A writer being lured into a bookshop? Predictable, perhaps, but inevitable. The nostalgic scent of aged paper enchanted me as I browsed vintage titles, letting instinct guide my fingers until I settled on Ghost Stories of M.R. James. Purchase made, I wandered past market stalls and toyed with the idea of souvenir shopping, but fatigue soon set in. Back in my room, I slipped into a warm shower, curled up with my new book, and drifted off somewhere between the pages.

The final morning began with a fitting farewell at Semara Grill, where I treated myself to the aptly named Glorious Brekky—a generous plate of sourdough toast stacked with sautéed spinach, roasted tomato, crispy bacon, chicken sausage, baked beans, golden hash browns, and my eggs of choice (scrambled, of course). Every bite felt like a celebratory send-off, a hearty way to honour the past few days of rest, discovery, and indulgence.

In a mere few days, only hours away from my everyday life, I felt completely transported, like I’d taken a real holiday to another country. The serenity, slower rhythm, and rich cultural layers of the region enveloped me, restoring me in ways I hadn’t realised I needed. Leaving was bittersweet; while I was sad to go, I felt immense gratitude for how effortlessly Inara Alas Harum had cared for me. It’s true—when your most basic (let alone your more extravagant) needs are met, you return to yourself more grounded, more at peace.

Goodbyes are never easy, and I knew the post-trip blues would settle in soon. But I found comfort in the thought that someone else would arrive as I departed. So I left a silent kiss and a quiet wish: may they discover the same love and stillness I found here, and may the quiet magic of Ubud and Gianyar continue to find its way to those who seek it.