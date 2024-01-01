Izzy Social Club: Champagne, Cigars and Cosy Chicness

A good night out on the town can often see dinner and drinks blend into a broader social gathering.

One up-and-coming Jakarta venue that provides an ideal backdrop for such an evening is Izzy Social Club.

In so far as Izzy might actually be perceived as a club, it is probably best thought of as a supper club. It is a bar that also has a full food menu. Nestled on the fourth floor of a building in the Gunawarman area, it offers a good view out across the city with lights twinkling in the evening darkness. But more exciting is the atmosphere inside. With its art nouveau inspiration, leather couches, wooden furnishings, and cosy mood lighting, the venue exudes a sophisticated charm.

For now, the focus here is all about the post-work hours, with the doors opening at five. From Tuesday to Sunday, each day has a different vibe thanks to the rotating playlist that moves from midweek easy listening vibes to full-on party sounds at weekends. There is also live music every Sunday, as well as the occasional guest DJ.

The scene, then, is set for an enchanting evening whether with friends, family, business associates or a date. The vibe is intimate, elegant, and alluring. There is a whiff of the dining room of an ocean liner in the golden age of travel, from the subdued but cosy lighting to the layered hues of wooden finishes and soft furnishings. There are more modern elements, too, including the dramatic and changing bar lighting.

It would be tempting to see the venue as primarily a roomy cocktail bar, ideal for the party crowd. It hosts special events that certainly help tick that box, from champagne tastings to cigar evenings. Indeed, the terrace area is perfect for smokers to puff away while surveying the twinkling cityscape around them.

But Izzy is more than just a lubrication spot for the Gatsby crowd. The food offering extends beyond standard bar snacks into a wider menu. While it may not yet have fully made its mark as a dinner destination, the elements are all there already.

The menu mostly focusses on a selection of appetisers and small bites. There are also three mains available, as well as a sizeable sharing dish.

Some of the starters are standard bar bite fare, though none the worse for that: cheeseburger sliders, pulled chicken wings, truffle fries, and such. These are joined by some less common options, such as charsiu pork belly skewers and smoked duck confit crispy bites.

On a recent evening, I sampled some of the more intriguing choices. The scallops with champagne sauce were tasty and matched the overall luxe feeling of the venue. The dish was simple but very tasty and well-presented.

Even more memorable and with the air of a signature dish in the making was a plate of truffle bombs. Truffle is a theme running across both the food and drinks menus at Izzy. This dish was similar to a bitterballen in form, but with a filling made of beef, truffle butter and pate de crevettes. The dark presentation is striking and intriguing and the deep flavour is highly rewarding.

During my visit, the signature Australian Wagyu steak main was unavailable, which was a disappointment. As a main, the kitchen serves Wagyu steak with shallot and chilli relish, while the sharing plate is Wagyu sirloin served with chimichurri, creamy mushroom sauce and shallot and chilli relish.

As an alternative, I tried the grilled chicken with smoked red wine sauce, accompanied by juicy grilled chicken breast with red wine sauce, mashed potato, crispy kale, and cheese crumble. The dish was executed well and had good flavour. The portion was adequate but, for a main, on the small end of the scale. Coming after some starters, though, that was ideal.

There is also a limited selection of classic desserts, such as mixed berry pie and New York cheesecake.

The drinks menu does not disappoint. As befits the contemporary vintage feeling of the venue, cocktails are a big part of the menu. But there is more to the bar than just cocktails, from a wide whisky offering to a broad wine list.

Truffle popped up again on the cocktail menu. But while the cocktail menu was creative and eye-catching, what really stands out about the drinks offerings at Izzy is the choice of champagnes and spirits. For the champagne Charlies, bottles start at Rp2.1million++ for Veuve Cliquot Ponsardin Yellow label and go all the way up to Rp20 million++ Armand De Brignac Brut Rose NV, with Moet & Chandon and Dom Pérignon also making a showing in multiple guises. There is a long list of agaves and gins, while the list of single malt scotches is even longer. As a spot for a whisky and cigar, Izzy could be amongst the most appealing in the city.

The list of still wines covers Old World territories including France, Spain and Italy as well as New World choices including the U.S., Australia, and Chile. There is also a fair selection of ice wines and ports.

As its name suggests, Izzy Social Club is about more than just food. It has a well-appointed venue, an inviting ambience, a happening vibe, and an excellent selection of drinks, as well as the opportunity to indulge in a premium cigar. The food menu is a welcome complement that means that Izzy is not just for the late-night crowd but also offers an appealing option for an evening’s socialising once the working day has wound down.

Izzy Social Club

Address: Jl. Gunawarman No. 41 Level R, Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta, 12180.

Tel: 0812-901-771

Instagram: @izzysocialclub