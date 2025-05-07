Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort Presents a Special Mother’s Day Edition of Cucina Brunch

Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort is delighted to unveil a heartwarming celebration in honour of Mother’s Day with a special edition of its beloved Cucina Brunch.

Celebrate the remarkable women in your life on Sunday, May 11th, 2025 with a vibrant culinary experience filled with spring flavours and delightful treats.

Held from 11 AM to 3 PM at the resort’s signature Cucina restaurant, this exclusive brunch experience features an exquisite array of gourmet offerings, perfect for savouring precious moments with family and friends.

Priced at IDR 888,000++ per person, the Mother’s Day Cucina Brunch also offers complimentary dining for children under 12 years old, making it the perfect family celebration (2 kids maximum per 1 adult).

The festivities continue beyond brunch with free access to the resort’s stunning pool. Guests can also enjoy live DJ entertainment and engaging games at the Seaside Delight from 3 PM – 5 PM at the Toya Beach Bar & Grill.

Create cherished memories this Mother’s Day with exceptional cuisine, refreshing drinks, and joyful entertainment only at Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort. Secure your spot by reaching out to our FB reservations team via WhatsApp at +62 811-3830-5954 or email fb.reservation@sofitelbalinusadua.com.