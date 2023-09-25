Hatten Education Center Launches the First International Wine Knowledge Certification Program in Yogyakarta

Hatten Education Center – HCE as the first institution appointed as an Approved Programs Provider in Indonesia by the Wine & Spirit Education Trust – WSET launched the first International Wine Knowledge Certification Program in Yogyakarta in collaboration with the Yogyakarta Marriott Hotel.

The International Wine Knowledge Certification Program implemented is the WSET Level 1 Award in Wine which focuses on the beginner level because of their work and curiosity about the types of drinks that fall into the wine category. This qualification offers basic knowledge of wine knowledge, exploring the differences in wine based on type and type, knowledge of what factors influence it and the main factors that influence the aroma and taste of wine, including the ability to taste and identify the type of wine and focuses on the knowledge of mixing and matching. wine and food.

Those who successfully complete and pass the exam will receive a certificate and pin that is registered and recognised internationally. This inaugural class was attended by 15 participants from various hotels and food and beverage players in Yogyakarta.

Wine & Spirit Education Trust – WSET is an official institution that focuses on qualification certification which includes beverages, namely; wines, spirits and sake, established in 1969 in England until now, becoming a market leader in the world of education and international certification. WSET qualifications can now be accessed worldwide through more than 700 Approved Programs Providers (APPs) in more than 74 countries and can be accessed in 15 different languages. Hatten Education Center as a division of PT Hatten Bali TBK is the first approved WSET program provider in Indonesia.

“It is truly a great opportunity for the Hatten Education Center to be able to work together with the management of the Yogyakarta Marriott Hotel. This program provides an opportunity for those who need to improve and certify their knowledge with international qualifications in Yogyakarta. “We hope that this program can help and provide the widest opportunity to improve the quality of the hospitality industry in Yogyakarta, hopefully, the extraordinary collaboration with the Yogyakarta Marriott Hotel can continue for the next class,” said Kertawidyawati, the Head of Hatten Education Center – HEC.

“We are proud to be able to host the first International Wine Knowledge Certification Program in Yogyakarta. This event is expected to provide knowledge about the basics of wine and we hope that wine lovers in Yogyakarta can continue to grow and wine can become part of the lifestyle of the people of Yogyakarta,” said Lie Ming Sien, the Director of Food & Beverage – Yogyakarta Marriott Hotel.

