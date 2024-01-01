Love Glows at Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta

From delightful dining experiences to the utmost in romance, craft an unforgettable Valentine’s Day celebration with your cherished ones.

This Valentine’s Day, Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta invites guests to immerse themselves in enchanting couples’ experiences at the city’s most iconic luxury hotel. Promising an unforgettable celebration with your loved ones, the team has curated an assortment of experiences designed to help you rekindle the connections with the people that matter most.

A Taste of Romance at OKU

OKU Japanese restaurant welcomes guests and lovers to savour its exclusive five-course Valentine Set Menu Dinner priced at Rp1,400,000++ per person. The set menu is inclusive of a delightful welcome cocktail and available only on 14th February 2024, during dinner service. The dinner features the Zensai Sanshu, Gindara Saikyoyaki, Siro Curry Udon, Miso Rossini Don and a special Valentine-themed dessert.

For more information or to make a reservation, please contact the team via WhatsApp at + 62817 0070 059.

Rejuvenate in Love at Kempinski The Spa

Couples are invited to spoil themselves at Kempinski The Spa. Kempinski The Spa offers a 120-minute couple treatment that begins with an aromatic massage, is followed by a Javanese Body Scrub and ends with a shooting rose bath. This ultimate indulgence is available from 1st February to 28th February 2024 for the price of Rp2,500,000 net per couple. As an extra touch, couples will also receive a complimentary Reed Diffuser from Bearsnaw Home Fragrance. It will add a romantic feel to your home.

For more information or to make a reservation, please contact The Spa team through WhatsApp at +62878 8000 8909.

Sweet Temptation at Kempi Deli

Kempi Deli is set to enchant your taste buds this Valentine’s Day with its exclusive creation, Cupid’s Treat cake, priced starting from Rp533,500+. Wrapped in white, this moist chocolate genoise cake is generously filled with raspberry ganache and elegantly topped with heart-shaped chocolate. Each cake is meticulously presented in a stylish limited edition box, transforming it into the perfect gift for your loved one. The cake is available for a limited time from 9th to 14th February 2024.

To ensure availability, advance orders can be placed through WhatsApp at +62878 8000 0208 or +62817 0050 075.