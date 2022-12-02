Goodbye 2022, Hello 2023 with Jakarta and Bali’s Hotels and Resorts

Soak up all the festive enthusiasm and gather with those you hold dear as we close off 2022. What better way to cherish the most wonderful time of the year than with full bellies and content hearts?

Here’s a list of irresistible festive offers at some of Jakarta’s and Bali’s hotels.

JAKARTA

Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta

There is plenty of Yuletide cheer and holiday glamour in the heart of the city. The White Christmas at Signatures features an endless feast of roast turkey with all the trimmings and other appetising delicacies imbued with joyous festive colours that will get you through your holiday celebration in style. The lunch and dinner buffets are available on 24-25th December 2022 at Rp768,000++ per person with 15 percent off for early birds before 15th December.

The hotel also offers the OKU Festive Bento, a six-course tasting menu, for lunch on 24-25th December for Rp1.5 million++ per set. Furthermore, bask in Yuletide cheer with your friends and family over a Paulaner Christmas Platter for a festive Bavarian Christmas that’s available from 1st-26th December at Rp690,000++ per portion. Have yourself a sweet Christmas with a collection of festive delights from Kempi Deli. Prices start from Rp75,000++ for individual cakes and Rp460,000++ for whole cakes, available from 15th-31st December.

Reservations and orders:

Dial 021-2358-3898

WhatsApp 0877-7503-7507

Address: Jl. M.H. Thamrin No.1, Menteng, Central Jakarta.

Instagram: @hotelindonesia_kempinski

JW Marriott Hotel Jakarta

Themed Silver Snow, an abundance of exquisite offers await. Savour in Sailendra Restaurant’s buffet for Christmas Eve dinner and Christmas Day brunch and dinner priced at Rp788,000 nett per person, and New Year’s Eve dinner and New Year’s brunch at Rp888,000 nett per person. Pearl Chinese Restaurant has a signature set menu for Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve dinners each at Rp1,588,000 nett per person. The all-you-can-eat Christmas and New Year’s “Dimsumlicious” brunches are each priced at Rp688,000 nett per person.

Get 20 percent off for a minimum three-night stay between 16th December 2022 and 8th January 2023, starting from Rp1.7 million++ per room per night with the “Holiday Offer”. Staying over Christmas and New Year comes with breakfast and a choice of Festive brunch or dinner, priced at Rp2.8 million++ per room per night and Rp4 million++ per room per night, respectively.

Pre-order 48 hours prior for JW’s signature roasted Turkey to You. For Rp3,880,000+, enjoy roast turkey with traditional stuffing, brussels sprouts with beef bacon, etc.

Reservations and orders:

Dial 021 5798 8888 / 021 5798 8888

WhatsApp 0811 5886111 (Festive desk)

E mail [email protected] (Dining promotions)

Visit jwmarriottjakarta.com .

Address: Jalan DR Ide Anak Agung Gde Agung Kav. E.1.2 No. 1&2, Kawasan Mega Kuningan, South Jakarta.

Instagram: @jwmarriottjkt

The Ritz-Carlton Mega Kuningan, Jakarta

Paint your festive spirit golden amongst the heartwarming spirit, vibrant decorations, gingerbread aromas in the air, sweet sounds of carols, and scrumptious dining to evoke all the merriment and magic of Asia Restaurant. The Christmas Eve dinner and Day brunch are both Rp788,000++ per person.

Signature cocktails, a decadent dinner buffet, and a night of fun-filled dancing with live entertainment on New Year’s Eve are Rp888,000++ per person. Meanwhile, the brunch buffet is Rp788,000++ per person.

Admire the panoramic views of the city’s skyline and submerge in the spirit of the season with these packages:

Festive Hoteliday (16th December 2022-8th January 2023) starts from Rp1.9 million++ per night with 20 percent savings for a three-night stay.

Christmas Escape (24-25th December) starts from Rp3 million++ per night inclusive of Christmas Eve dinner or Christmas Day brunch or dinner.

New Year Escape (31st December) starts from Rp4.5 million++ per night inclusive of New Year’s Eve dinner or New Year’s Day brunch.

Reservations and orders:

Dial 021-2551-8321

WhatsApp +62811-1683-926

Visit www.ritzcarltonjakartamegakuningan.com

Address: Jl. DR. Ide Anak Agung Gde Agung Kav. E, West Mega Kuningan, South Jakarta.

Instagram: @ritzcarltonjakarta

InterContinental Jakarta Pondok Indah

Unforgettable Celebrations have an abundance of options. Jewellery and accessories designer Rinaldy Yunardi collaborates on four festive hampers available from 1st December onwards, starting from Rp788,000++.

At Sugar & Spice, the Christmas Eve buffet brunch is Rp688,000++ per person and dinner is Rp828,000++ per person. Then, enjoy brunch for Rp828,000++ per person and dinner for Rp518,000++ per person. Devour the tantalising international and Indonesian fayre, including sturgeon caviar and foie gras parfait for one of the pass-around menus, classic oven-roasted whole turkey, and various beef carvings.

The New Year’s Eve buffet lunch is Rp488,000++ per person and Rp888,000++ per person for dinner. As the night motions by, head to The Lounge’s countdown party where Summerfling will be performing. Especially for the new year, the themed Willy Wonka breakfast at the ballroom is Rp388,000++ per person. As for brunch, it’s at Rp888,000++ per person.

Fully celebrate 2023 by having a staycation with prices starting from Rp3,608,000++ per room per night or Rp5,794,000++ per room for a two-night stay, available from 30th December-2nd January.

Reservations:

Dial 021 3950 7355

Email [email protected] (Rooms)

WhatsApp 0811-1037-355 (Dining)

Address: Jl. Metro Pondok Indah Kav. IV TA, South Jakarta.

Instagram: @intercontinentaljakarta

The Hermitage, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel, Jakarta

Come together in gratitude and love as The Hermitage Jakarta has exciting offerings this festive season! Collaborating with textile designer Obin from BINhouse, the Premium Package festive hamper comes with a batik scarf, along with truffle kaasstengels, double choco mocha, nastar, klepon sago, sparkling wine, and eight pieces of chocolate praline, priced at Rp3,980,000++.

La Vue Rooftop Bar will host the first-ever Night Brunch in Indonesia on 2nd December at Rp598,000++ per person. The Christmas Eve dinner and Christmas Day brunch and dinner, all priced at Rp688,000++ per person, will be held in the Grand Ballroom and 1928 Restaurant, respectively, featuring delightful festive dishes.

Usher in the new year at the Grand Ballroom with a buffet spread and free-flow beer accompanied by a live band performance. What’s a dining experience at The Hermitage without a New Year’s Sunday brunch? It’s Jakarta’s longest brunch running from 6am to 3pm. Both New Year’s dining offers are priced at Rp828,000++ per person.

Reservations and orders:

Dial 021 3192 6999

WhatsApp 0822 8983 6888

Address: Jalan Cilacap No.1, Menteng, Central Jakarta.

Instagram: @thehermitagejkt

The Sultan Hotel & Residence Jakarta

Together with Alleira Batik Group, The Sultan Hotel & Residence Jakarta invites you to celebrate the holiday season with delectable treats and seasonal hampers overflowing with goodies. Select and order your favourite from these two:

Sultan Glory (Rp700,000 nett per box) includes kastengel, choco chip cookies, green tea cookies, ginger cashew nut cookies, and royal felinger.

Sultan Blessing (Rp1.2 million nett per box) includes pineapple tart, kastengel, choco chip cookies, green tea cookies, ginger cashew nut cookies, cranberry cookies, a can of gaia premium Indonesian tea, and a batik kammi scarf.

Reservations and orders:

WhatsApp 0811-1220-531

Address: Jalan Gatot Subroto, Gelora, Central Jakarta.

Instagram: @ thesultanhoteljkt

The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Pacific Place

Royal purple and silver Christmas ornaments are beautifully adorning the five-star hotel alongside a five-metre Christmas tree in the lobby and a specially-designed function space transformed into a Willy Wonka-themed playground for kids.

Relish in the food team’s creations at PA.SO.LA Restaurant on Christmas Eve and Day. As 2023 approaches, indulge in the gala feast on New Year’s Eve and Day with sautéed king prawns, roasted turkey, beef striploin, lamb mechoui, salmon koulibiak, and many more.

Or, get the Royal Festive Hampers in two limited editions:

Snow Hamper – four selections of artisanal cookies

Carol Hamper – artisanal cookies, manuka honey, room diffuser, fruit jam, sparkling juice, wine or champagne, and more

The Festive Staycation package is inclusive of Christmas Eve dinner, Christmas Day brunch or dinner with complimentary breakfast, lunch, afternoon tea, hors d’oeuvres, and dessert and cordials at the club lounge. In-house guests will also receive shopping vouchers from various luxury brands, such as BVLGARI, Tag Heuer, Buumi Playscape, and Galeries Lafayette.

Reservations and orders:

Dial 021-2550-1888

Visit www.ritzcarltonpacificplace.com

Address: Sudirman Central Business District, Jl. Jend. Sudirman Kav 52-53, South Jakarta.

Instagram: @ritzcarltonpacificplace

Shangri-La Jakarta

A magical place embellished with an enchanting classic Christmas atmosphere, the hotel’s pastry team has created traditional Christmas delicacies, featuring a flavourful mix of fruit cake, almond pithivier, pies, and tarts.

Opulent lunch and dinner buffets are served from 24th December 2022 to 1st January 2023 at:

SATOO – starting from Rp699,000++ per person

JIA – lunch starting from Rp448,000++ and dinner at Rp468,000++

Nishimura – starting from Rp1,198,000++ per person

Rosso – starting from Rp699,000++ per person

Rest through a Joyful Staycation (purchase period between 1st December 2022-6th January 2023 and staycation period between 16th December-8th January) starting from Rp6,380,000 nett per room for a two-night stay inclusive of daily buffet breakfast and a dining credit usable in all outlets and in-room service. For a Cherished Celebration (booking period between 1-31st December and staycation period between 23rd-25th December and 30th December 2022-1st January 2023) that’s bundled with a special dining experience at SATOO or JIA for Christmas, or New Year’s dinner or lunch. Starting from Rp9.5 million nett per room for a two-night stay, added benefits are included.

Reservations and orders:

Dial 021 2922 9999

Visit www.shangri-la.com/jakarta/

Address: Jl. Jend. Sudirman No.Kav. 1, Karet Tengsin, Tanah Abang, Central Jakarta.

Instagram: @shangrilajkt

BALI

Grand Hyatt Bali

Fully experience all the exceptional festivities at the resort with the latest room promotion, Grand Inclusion – a minimum five-night stay featuring various dining experiences, relaxing spa treatments, and an abundance of resort activities that showcase Bali’s truly tropical charms.

Veranda Lounge and Bar serves an array of Christmas-themed cakes, scones, and simmering cheese fondue in December for a midday indulgence. Enjoy a lavish Christmas Eve dinner buffet-style at Garden Café featuring an extensive range of winter favourites, authentic Indonesian cuisine at Watercourt Restaurant, Salsa Verde’s three-course Italian set dinner, or the Interactive Teppanyaki and Omakase set dinner at Nampu Japanese Restaurant.

At Garden Café, carry on the festive cheer on 26th December with Garden’s Boxing Day Dinner and the Traditional Christmas Family Set Menu filled with tempting dishes to tantalise your tastebuds; pumpkin pie, roasted turkey, etc. Veranda Lounge and Bar transforms into an entertainment hub serving artisan canapés with live music performances from 7-11pm, followed by the Stellar Party on the Beach with local DJ Martin Bayu as fireworks brighten up the sky for 2023.

Reservations and orders:

Dial +62 361 77 1234

WhatsApp +62-855-390-3658

Email [email protected]

Address: Kawasan Wisata Nusa Dua BTDC, Jalan Nusa Dua, Benoa, Badung, Bali.

Instagram: @grandhyattbali

The Apurva Kempinski Bali

Wrap up the year-long celebration of Unity in Diversity to ring in the new year with the nation’s rich culinary differences gathering at soaring new heights. On 31st December 2022 from 6pm onwards, colourful performances highlighting traditions from all over the archipelago will take the spotlight at Pendopo Lobby for a truly one-of-a-kind experience.

Embrace sophistication through a wondrous culinary journey and make your way to Candi Ballroom where everyone gathers to commemorate the start of a new beginning. The five-course menu featuring crab and asparagus mousse, foie gras consommé, sour ocean, wagyu balado, coffee Bali, and more is priced at Rp3,699,000++ per person, including a glass of champagne. A live DJ performance starts from 10pm until late and includes a champagne bar and bites.

Reservations:

Dial +62811 3820 9541

Email [email protected] (Culinary Concierge)

Address: Jalan Raya Nusa Dua Selatan, Sawangan, Nusa Dua, Bali.

Instagram: @kempinskibali

The Ritz-Carlton Nusa Dua, Bali

The Ritz-Carlton, Bali specialises in creating memories to last a lifetime by invoking a series of fabulous dining programmes for truly unique and utterly unforgettable festivities. Indulge in a relaxing spa treatment at The Ritz-Carlton Spa while the young ladies and gentlemen immerse in fun-filled activities led by enthusiastic Ritz-Kids counsellors.

An array of decadent Christmas feasts from an extensive Christmas Eve buffet are accompanied by the Christmas Choir for a delectable Indonesian and international Christmas Brunch, as well as a four-course Christmas dinner overlooking the Indian Ocean.

Welcome, 2023 with the New Year’s Eve dinner buffet at Senses, a set menu dinner at The Beach Grill featuring a four-course set menu using flavours of the island combined with fresh ingredients and premium quality meat and seafood, or a Balinese buffet at Bejana. Then, countdown at The Ritz-Carlton Lounge and Bar with champagne and canapés while dancing the night away. Complete the festivities with a special New Year’s Day brunch at The Beach Grill.

Reservations:

Visit www.ritzcarltonbali.com

Address: Jalan Raya Nusa Dua Selatan, Lot Iii, Sawangan, Nusa Dua, Bali.

Instagram: @ritzcarltonbali

Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach

Start the day with a floating breakfast in a villa, continue with afternoon tea and locally roasted coffee, and finish with sundowners overlooking the sea. Various dinner and brunch options start from Rp650,000 per person, including a range of additional beverage packages. Enjoy “feast-ival” with family-style share plates, a la carte dishes, a six-course menu with cocktails and wine pairings, or a decadent buffet.

Festive celebrations kick off with Christmas Eve dinner at the hotel’s stylish all-day restaurant, Makase. The Christmas Day brunch at Makase is followed by Christmas dinner at the hotel’s oceanfront eatery, SugarSand. Decadent New Year’s Eve buffet dinners at both Makase and SugarSand are a treat.

Bringing something for everyone, from solo NYE party-goers to couples seeking a romantic pool-villa getaway, the hotel’s connecting suites offer ultimate comfort and convenience for families. The hotel is hosting a creative array of cultural and wellness activities for both adults and kids such as pottery making, cooking classes, yoga, and Balinese dress-up.

Reservations:

W Bali – Seminyak

Everyone made the list this festive season at W Bali – Seminyak on 24th December 2022-1st January 2023! Spice things up for Christmas and New Year’s Eve with dining experiences at W’s world-class restaurants from buffet-style dinner to lavish super brunch with succulent seafood, meat from the wood-fired Argentinian grill, and classic roasted turkeys. Satisfy late-night cravings through the Night Brunch on 28th December, starting at 6pm.

Starfish Bloo and Fire presents an extra special essence for the last night of 2022 by offering an extravagant all-you-can-eat dinner of foie gras, sevruga black caviar, truffles, and oysters.

Don’t miss the main stage, W Lounge, for the countdown with pumped-out tunes from DJs Damian Saint and international headliner Tensnake! Woobar’s hip-hop stage also has the island’s most renowned DJs as dazzling fireworks wrap up the night. If you need a hangover cure, W’s got you covered with the island’s best super brunch, stay and get wet at their fun pool party from 4pm-9pm (free entry).

Reservations:

Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort

Immerse yourself in the magnificent Christmas and New Year celebrations through a series of celebratory experiences across the season with this year’s theme, A Christmas Melody. The joyful euphoria of the holiday season resonates throughout the resort with the jolliness of Christmas carols, melodies, and enchanting decorations. Gusman Surya’s bamboo seven-metre-tall Christmas tree is embellished with Balinese patterns on velvet fabric. It’s inspired by Tedung Agung – a great umbrella – to symbolise serenity and good fortune to hopefully spark the union between one’s greatest virtues; beauty and wisdom.

Gourmet feasts are available at Kwee Zeen from 19th December 2022-4th January 2023 and continue at Cucina. The little ones are invited for a gleeful time at the Kids Club for face painting, games, arts and crafts, and a Christmas parade on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. Not to forget, reward your achievements with a pamper day to revive the spirit for the New Year with up to 50 percent off on selected treatments at SoSPA.

Reservations:

Dial +62 361 849 2888

Email [email protected]

Address: Lot N5 ITDC Tourism Complex, Nusa Dua, South Kuta, Badung, Bali.

Instagram: @sofitelbalinusadua

The St. Regis Bali Resort

The St. Regis Bar’s pastry team presents a festive-inspired Afternoon Tea tier every day at 3-5pm for Rp450,000 nett per person. You can alternatively indulge in seasonally-inspired cocktails.

Jazz music and Christmas carols complement your Christmas brunch at Boneka, with an international selection including the noteworthy lobster omelette from 11am-3pm. Other options include embarking on Kayuputi’s timeless decadent gastronomical journey at The Astor Christmas Brunch.

For dinner, Boneka’s traditional gala buffet presents tantalising international dishes, including the wagyu beef d-rump from the grill, at 6-10pm. Revel near Kayuputi’s dramatic open kitchen or alluring beachfront gazebo overlooking the Indian Ocean for a compelling six-course degustation dinner at 6:30-11pm.

Close off 2022 at Boneka, complete with the exquisite and extensive buffet menu from 7-10pm. Astor Ballroom is serving aperitifs and canapés at the foyer from 7:30pm before it opens at 8pm for dinner. At Kayuputi, their noteworthy degustation menu precludes an extraordinary evening affair to dance the night away or relax beneath the stars at the Cloud Nine Terrace.

Reservations and orders:

Dial +62 361 8478 111

Email [email protected]

Address: Kawasan Pariwisata Nusa Dua Lot S6, Bali

Instagram: @stregisbali

The Laguna, A Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Nusa Dua, Bali

Celebrate meaningful festive traditions. Lagoon Spa invites you to an hour-long massage, followed by a traditional scrub and full-body milk mask, and ends with a facial priced at Rp2.2 million.

Discover menus crafted by the resort’s meticulous culinary teams with the exceptional five-course Christmas menu at the beachfront Arwana Restaurant or the roasted Balinese turkey guling and oysters at Banyubiru Restaurant as twinkling candlelight and soothing Indian Ocean sea breezes bestow new blessings.

Treasured moments for truly wonderful New Year celebrations are offered. Toast to 2023 with scenic ocean views and enjoy a five-course New Year’s Eve menu at Arwana Restaurant from 6pm. Balai Raya is showcasing the beauty and culture of Indonesia with dance performances by Nusantara Chronicle Dance Medley and Aerial Dancers. There is a countdown to the New Year with a fireworks display as music serenades guests. The celebration continues with an exceptional spread of authentic Balinese delicacies, Asian favourites, and fresh seafood, alongside international dishes at Banyubiru Restaurant for brunch.

Reservations:

Visit thelagunabali.com

Dial +62 361 771 327

WhatsApp +62 81 139 71 304

Email [email protected]

Address: Kawasan Pariwisata Nusa Dua Lot N2, Nusa Dua, Bali.

Instagram: @thelagunabali

The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali

Feel renewed while you immerse yourself in the resort’s wellness programmes and unwind in various dining experiences. Santa Claus greets you during the Sparkling Cocktail Party at Lobby Bar & Lounge on Christmas Eve, followed by Christmas delicacies and succulent seafood options for dinner at the resort’s poolside venue. Opt for an exceptional Christmas Party and Family Breakfast or Prego’s Italian Natale Day Brunch completed with a live grill. Continue with the Festive Spirit dinner at the idyllic Beach Garden of farm-to-table, Balinese festive, and more delicacies.

When the clock starts to tick closer to the end of the year, the dazzling New Year’s Eve party Moulin Rouge de Bali at the resort’s Mangupura Hall has an array of delectable dishes. For something intimate, countdown with a well-curated premium set menu at the newest beachfront restaurant, Ikan. Bid farewell at the After Dinner Beach Party on a white sandy beach while the DJ and let the fire dance heat your night. Light your fireworks and let them sparkle!

Reservations:

Visit www.westinnusaduabali.com

Address: ITDC, Kawasan Pariwisata, Jalan Nusa Dua No.3, Bali.

Instagram: @westinbali

Renaissance Nusa Dua Bali

Say goodbye to 2022 in true Renaissance style! Holly Jolly Holidays is for a minimum two-night stay starting from Rp7.7 million++ available for staycation from 23rd-26th December 2022 or 29th December 2022-1st January 2023. Experience endless benefits such as daily breakfast, and respectively, a one-time Christmas Eve dinner or Christmas brunch and New Year’s Eve dinner.

Reserve your Christmas Eve buffet dinner and Christmas buffet brunch at the Backstage Food Theatre. Have signature and unexpected Christmas dishes including roasted turkey with chestnut stuffing, cranberry relish, beef pies, Christmas pudding, and more.

Back to the 80’s New Year’s Eve dinner is a fabulous night with an eclectic buffet featuring The Carvery, The Italian Job, Sushi Jewelry Bar, The Chocolate Lab, etc. from 6-10:30pm. Break out your best 80’s gear for the madness wave from DJ Anastasia, DJ Chiska, and DJ Boyd at Atomic 17 from 8pm onwards, free of charge.

Purchase any spa treatments of 90 minutes or above and stand a chance to win a discount or a complementary treatment worth up to Rp2 million until 31st January 2023.

Reservations:

Anantara Seminyak Bali Resort

Celebrate the magnificent, dazzling Christmas with a choice of indoor, semi-outdoor, and under-the-open sky dining options with sizzling temptations and free-flow drinks. The Christmas Eve Dinner at Sunset on Seminyak and Moonlite Kitchen & Bar from 5pm-12am includes special a la carte and set menus. The Christmas Day Buffet brunch at Sunset on Seminyak from 11am-3pm is priced at Rp456,789++ per person for food only and Rp888,000++ per person including alcoholic beverages.

Glam up your New Year’s Eve with Seminyak’s most extravagant celebrations with a sparkle of gold. Indulge in scrumptious international delights by the beach at Sunset on Seminyak and Moonlite Kitchen & Bar from 5pm-12am with a special a la carte and set menu. Party into the night with special live music performances and all-inclusive drinks package. Gather for the midnight countdown as a panorama of fireworks colours Seminyak Beach! On the first day of 2023, feast on your favourite brunch delights overlooking the panoramic views of Seminyak Beach at Sunset on Seminyak from 11am-3pm. This feast is priced at Rp456,789++ per person for food only and Rp888,000++ per person including alcoholic beverages.

Reservations:

Alila Ubud

’Tis the season to spoil yourself! Meet the artists and learn the processes of transforming plain paper into art from the village’s talented local artists in the Ubud-style Painting Class on 23rd December 2022 for Rp450,000++ per person. Gather at the resort’s lobby at night for the Fairy Lights Under the Forest so the season begins with welcome cocktails, champagnes, and canapés.

Let the kiddos play and explore the resort, accompanied by the Leisure Concierge, to hunt hidden treasures during the Christmas Treasure Hunt on the 24th. The Christmas Eve BBQ night at Plantation Restaurant for Rp650,000++ per person features fresh-off-the-grill barbecued steaks, ribs, and seafood, accompanied by craft beers, magical edge-of-the-valley views, and acoustic music.

The Christmas Barong Dance starts at 7pm. Absorb the local culture amongst four must-try Balinese delicacies. On the day after, let a professional gamelan teacher guide you in the techniques during the Rindik Class from 10am onwards. At night, indulge in the Rijsttafel dinner for two where Executive Chef Jonis serves eight Indonesian delights at Cabana Lounge and Plantation Restaurant.

On the 28th, focus on your well-being through a peaceful rice paddy walk along Ubud’s panoramic natural scenery in the morning. For dinner, celebrate Indonesia’s rich herbs and spices at the pasar malam where babi guling, sate campur, Balinese ceremonial sweets, and more await for Rp600,000++ per person.

Plantation Restaurant has two sessions of spectacular New Year’s Eve dinners worth Rp890,000++ per person amidst the jungle sounds. Flavours of the East and West are curated in a five-course menu. Cabana Lounge’s countdown party, Jungle Jam, is an 80s-themed party so glam up and get ready to dance until the fireworks shower the sky.

Reservations: