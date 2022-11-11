Holly Jolly Celebration

Ready or not, the holiday season is just around the corner. It is when everything sparkles, the liquid flows, gifts are exchanged, and the fun moment is everywhere.

This year, mark the holidays in style and celebrate the art of journey, in the most trendy resort in Nusa Dua. Renaissance Bali Nusa Dua Resort offers lots of excitement and fun to enjoy in this tropical celebration. Uncover all the joyous celebration activities only with us!

Holly Jolly Holidays! Start from IDR 7,700,000++ for two nights

Celebrate the year-end break and get ready for a splendid staycation. Stay a minimum of two nights at the resort to experience endless benefits:

Daily Breakfast for two (2) adults and two (2) children under 12 years old

One-time Christmas Eve Dinner or Christmas Brunch for (2) adults and two (2) children under 5 years old*

One-time New Year’s Eve dinner for (2) adults and two (2) children under 5 years old**

Holly Jolly Holidays promotion can be booked from now until 31st December 2022 for a stay period from 23rd – 26th December 2022* or 29th December 2022 – 1st January 2023**.

Christmas Eve Dinner

24th December 2022, 6:00 PM – 10:30 PM at Backstage Food Theatre

IDR 600,000 net per person, children under 12 years old 50% charge, children under 5 years old eat free

Join us for the most wonderful time of the year! Reserve your Christmas Eve buffet dinner with family and friends at the Backstage Food Theatre. Explore signature Christmas dishes including Roasted turkey with chestnut stuffing, cranberry relish, beef pies, Christmas pudding, Yule log, and many more.

Christmas Brunch

25th December 2022, 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM at Backstage Food Theatre

IDR 700,000 net per person, children under 12 years old 50% charge, children under 5 years old eat free. The beverage package starts from IDR 200,000 net per person

Have a very merry Christmas and experience a feast with your loved ones with a stylish Christmas buffet brunch. Enjoy a wide variety of unexpected Christmas culinary experiences and entertainment as you soak up the ambience. A splendid buffet spread featuring traditional Christmas favourites as well as international dishes selection will enhance the Christmas spirit.

Back to the 80’s New Year’s Eve Dinner

31st January 2022, 6:00 PM – 10:30 PM at Backstage Food Theatre

IDR 1,200,000 net per person, children under 12 years old 50% charge, children under 5 years old eat free. The beverage package is at IDR 2,000,000 net per person

Say goodbye to the last 12 months with a one-of-a-kind New Year’s Eve dining experience. Make sure to make the last night of 2022 a memorable and fabulous one. Encounter an eclectic buffet featuring a Seafood bar, The Carvery, The Italian Job, Sushi Jewelry Bar, Kebab Shop, The Chocolate Lab, and many more tempting dishes.

Back to the 80’s New Year’s Eve Party

31st January 2022, 8:00 PM – Finish at Atomic 17

Free Entry. The beverage package starts from IDR 3,500,000 net per person

Welcome in 2023 in true Renaissance style! Break out your best 80’s gear, because we are turning the clock. Get ready for the madness wave from DJ Anastasia, DJ Chiska, and DJ Boyd. Dance the night away, champagne toast, party favour!

The SPA Lucky Draw!

1st December 2022 – 31st January 2023

Try your lucky sense at The Spa! Purchase any of the Spa treatments from 90 minutes or above, and stand a chance to win a lucky gift from a discount to a complimentary Spa treatment worth up to IDR 2 million!

