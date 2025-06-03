Following the hugely well-received opera showcase Love & Misadventure, Daniel Adipradhana and Giovani Biga return to Bali with a spellbinding evening of classical music and inspired fantasies.

Titled Piano Quintet Odyssey – Classics to Fantasies, the performance will be presented in two captivating halves, each designed to transport audiences through distinct musical worlds.

Set within the elegant ballroom of Padma Resort Legian on Saturday, 21st of June 2025, guests are invited to embark on an extraordinary journey through iconic masterpieces and enchanting compositions that transcend the boundaries of classical music, including pieces from beloved films, cartoons, and musicals that are sure to be instantly recognisable.

The chamber ensemble for the evening will feature a line-up of exceptional talents:

Daniel Adipradhana

A distinguished collaborative pianist, arranger, and composer, Daniel holds a Master of Performance from the Royal College of Music, London. His artistic mastery has graced stages across Europe, the United States, and Asia, bringing a touch of refinement and depth to every performance.

Giovani Biga

A rising star in Indonesia’s classical music scene, Giovani graduated Summa Cum Laude in Violin Performance. His career as Concertmaster with Indonesia’s leading orchestras and accolades from international competitions have secured his place as one of the country’s foremost violinists.

Bryant Gozali

Renowned for his dedication to chamber music and music education, Bryant serves as Co-Principal Cellist of the Jakarta Simfonia Orchestra and is a founding member of the Jakarta Trio. His expressive, rich cello sound has been heard in major venues across Indonesia.

Lidya Evania Lukito

An accomplished Indonesian violinist whose artistry transcends international borders, Lidya holds a Master’s degree from the Rostov State Conservatory in Russia. She has performed extensively throughout Southeast Asia and Europe, showcasing both technical brilliance and emotive depth.

Bravandy Wijaya

A passionate violist celebrated for his dynamic interpretations, Bravandy has performed with the Bandung Philharmonic Orchestra, Jakarta Sinfonietta, and Jakarta Concert Orchestra. His participation in international festivals and masterclasses has further honed his craft, establishing him as a vital presence in Indonesia’s chamber music scene.

Programme for the Evening

Curated by Daniel Adipradhana and Giovani Biga, Piano Quintet Odyssey – Classics to Fantasies will be performed in two enthralling halves, each designed to lead audiences through contrasting musical landscapes.

First Half: Classical Elegance

Theme: “Romantic Whispers & Timeless Charms”

Schubert – Ave Maria (arranged for piano quintet) Elgar – Salut d’Amour (arranged for piano quintet) Dvořák – Piano Quintet No. 2 in A Major, Op. 81

II. Dumka: Andante con moto

III. Scherzo: Furiant

IV. Finale: Allegro

Second Half: Cinematic Magic

Theme: “A Fantasia of Film & Imagination”

Cartoon Medley (Tom & Jerry, The Smurfs and more) Merry-Go-Round of Life (Howl’s Moving Castle) The Sound of Music Medley Beauty and the Beast Pirates of the Caribbean

Each selection has been thoughtfully chosen to weave together the elegance of classical masterpieces with the enchantment of cinematic scores, promising a truly immersive and unforgettable experience. The first half of the evening invites audiences to revel in the grandeur of timeless classical works, while the second half brings to life much-loved film themes, blending orchestral brilliance with the evocative magic of the screen.

Ticket Information

Tickets are available for purchase online via Megatix:

https://megatix.co.id/events/piano-quintet-odyssey

Starting from Rp350,000 nett per person

(30% early bird discount available, subject to availability) 40% discount for general seating with a valid student ID

for general seating with a valid student ID 20% discount for BCA cardholders

Terms & Conditions apply. Discounts cannot be combined.

Saturday, 21st of June 2025

Plumeria Grand Ballroom, Padma Resort Legian

The show begins at 7.00 PM

Doors and bar open from 6.00 PM

For further information and reservations, please contact: