Elevate Events “Your Vision, Our Commitment” at The St. Regis Jakarta

Discover bespoke offers tailored to the unique event needs with Marriott Bonvoy exclusive perks.

The St. Regis Jakarta, as part of Marriott International, announces the launch of its latest campaign, “Your Vision, Our Commitment“. This initiative underscores Marriott’s unwavering dedication to delivering exceptional events and experiences tailored to the unique needs of planners and delegates alike.

Inspired by the “Lead with Loyalty” approach, the campaign empowers The St. Regis Jakarta to curate bespoke offers, catering to the diverse preferences of the local market while driving business growth and Marriott Bonvoy enrolment. A pivotal aspect of Marriott Bonvoy’s loyalty programme lies in its global acclaim, spanning nearly 8,800 properties across 139 countries and encompassing an impressive portfolio of 35 distinctive brands worldwide, providing all members access to an extensive network of prestigious hotels and resorts.

Setting new standards in event excellence, The St. Regis Jakarta focuses primarily on delegates and organisers. The campaign introduces exclusive perks designed to elevate every aspect of the overall experience. For catering bookings, organisers receive complimentary night stays, while delegates enjoy a 10% discount on F&B across all outlets. Similarly, group bookings are rewarded with bonus points and F&B discounts, available exclusively for Marriott Bonvoy members.

The St. Regis Jakarta boasts over 2,500 square metres of versatile meeting and event spaces, including the iconic Astor Ballroom and the innovative Maisonette. From grand receptions to intimate gatherings, each venue is meticulously designed to create unforgettable moments. Maisonette, a unique lifestyle meeting space, offers a modern aesthetic with state-of-the-art facilities, including an exposed exhibition kitchen and a music room for immersive experiences. Behind every event, the talented culinary brigades and passionate caterers captivate guests with stunning bites and delightful flavours, leaving a lasting impression.

To amplify campaign reach, The St. Regis Jakarta and Marriott International will leverage local direct inquiries and various digital channels targeting esteemed corporations and well-travelled individuals. This ensures maximum visibility, tailored to preferences with exceptional standards to be made memorable, at The Best Address in Jakarta #LiveExquisite.

Key metrics for campaign success include Marriott Bonvoy enrolment and redemption rates. The campaign is slated to run until 31st December 2024, while the perks can be enjoyed until 31st March 2025. Looking ahead, The St. Regis Jakarta remains committed to enhancing its meeting rooms’ versatility to accommodate diverse event requirements seamlessly with its personalised service.

With Marriott Bonvoy, the possibilities are limitless. Members can earn and redeem points worldwide and enjoy exclusive perks with additional benefits at The St. Regis Jakarta. To enrol for free, visit Marriott Bonvoy. For more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com.