Wednesday, 12 June 2024

Indonesia Expat
Food & Drink

Experience an Exquisite Weekend with Tien Chao’s Dim Sum Brunch

by Indonesia Expat
Tien Chao's Dim Sum Brunch
Tien Chao's Dim Sum Brunch

Tien Chao is excited to invite you to indulge in an exquisite weekend with “Weekend Dim Sum Brunch.”

Savor signature dishes crafted by talented Chef in a refreshed and inviting ambiance.

The “Weekend Dim Sum Brunch” is available every Saturday & Sunday, across three delightful dining sessions:

  • Session 1: 10:00 – 11:30 WIB
  • Session 2: 12:00 – 13:30 WIB
  • Session 3: 14:00 – 15:30 WIB

You can enjoy an all-you-can-eat experience featuring a sumptuous variety of dim sum dishes and other authentic Chinese delights,

IDR 348,000++ per person, including Chinese tea, ensuring a perfect culinary journey.

Tien Chao's Dim Sum Brunch

 

To make your dining experience even more enticing, you can enjoy a special 20% discount for reservations made via Chope or when paying with MeliaRewards, BCA, BNI, BRI, OCBC, and HSBC credit cards.

Reservations are highly recommended to secure your preferred session.

For bookings or more information about Tien Chao, please contact at:

Related posts

Around the World in Seven Meals, Without Leaving Jakarta

Indonesia Expat

Celebrate a Warm Festive Season with Four Seasons Hotel Jakarta

Indonesia Expat

Feast of Prosperity Chinese New Year Celebration at Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta

Indonesia Expat

Raffles Jakarta Presents Carbon by TDR

Indonesia Expat

Joyful Lunar Celebration at The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali

Indonesia Expat

Harmony Feast – The Year of the Dragon at InterContinental Bali Resort

Indonesia Expat