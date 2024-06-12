Experience an Exquisite Weekend with Tien Chao’s Dim Sum Brunch

Tien Chao is excited to invite you to indulge in an exquisite weekend with “Weekend Dim Sum Brunch.”

Savor signature dishes crafted by talented Chef in a refreshed and inviting ambiance.

The “Weekend Dim Sum Brunch” is available every Saturday & Sunday, across three delightful dining sessions:

Session 1: 10:00 – 11:30 WIB

Session 2: 12:00 – 13:30 WIB

Session 3: 14:00 – 15:30 WIB

You can enjoy an all-you-can-eat experience featuring a sumptuous variety of dim sum dishes and other authentic Chinese delights,

IDR 348,000++ per person, including Chinese tea, ensuring a perfect culinary journey.

To make your dining experience even more enticing, you can enjoy a special 20% discount for reservations made via Chope or when paying with MeliaRewards, BCA, BNI, BRI, OCBC, and HSBC credit cards.

Reservations are highly recommended to secure your preferred session.

For bookings or more information about Tien Chao, please contact at: