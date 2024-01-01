GRAND REVEAL OF TIEN CHAO AT GRAN MELIA JAKARTA

A CULINARY MARVEL WITH A FRESH LOOK AND A NEW CULINARY MAESTRO

Gran Melia Jakarta is proud to announce the grand reopening of Tien Chao, the iconic Chinese restaurant within its distinguished premises. The rejuvenated Tien Chao showcases a contemporary new look and welcomes a highly skilled Chinese Chef straight from China, promising an unparalleled dining experience in the heart of Jakarta.

Tien Chao’s new interior design harmoniously blends modern aesthetics with timeless Chinese elegance. Guests can expect a sophisticated ambiance that perfectly complements the rich culinary journey that awaits. From thoughtfully arranged seating to exquisite design elements, every detail has been meticulously curated to elevate the overall dining experience.

Adding to the excitement is the arrival of the new Chinese Chef, Walden Qiang Wei, whose culinary expert brought an authentic taste of China to Jakarta. Hailing directly from China, Chef Walden makes his debut overseas at Tien Chao and brings a wealth of experience and a commitment to delivering exquisite dishes that showcase the true essence of Chinese gastronomy, with a special focus on the artistry of Cantonese cuisine.

Tien Chao now boasts a capacity of 101 seating, ensuring that more guests can savor the delectable flavors in an inviting and spacious setting. Additionally, the restaurant offers four private rooms, perfect for intimate gatherings, celebrations, or business meetings.

“We are thrilled to present the new Tien Chao, where tradition meets modernity, and our guests can indulge in an elevated dining experience. The fusion of the new interior design and the culinary expertise of our new Chinese Chef creates a perfect harmony that we believe will captivate the discerning palates of our patrons,” said Mirco Iada, General Manager of Gran Melia Jakarta.

Guests now have the opportunity to experience the revamped Tien Chao firsthand, savoring signature dishes crafted by our talented chef and immersing themselves in the renewed ambiance. To make reservations or for more information, please contact us at 021 – 526 8080, WhatsApp +62 811 8890 712, or via email at [email protected].