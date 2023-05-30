Get Set for Summer Fun at Four Seasons Hotel Jakarta with School Break Retreat Offer

Four Seasons Hotel Jakarta invites parents and kids to make the most of the summer holidays with an exciting new offer, valid until 31st August 2023.

Featuring attractive savings and an array of thoughtful benefits, the School Break Retreat package provides a wonderful opportunity for families to share memorable moments in the heart of Jakarta.

“Summer break is a time for togetherness, discovery and joy. With this special offer, we invite families to reconnect as they explore new experiences and create memories for a lifetime,” says General Manager Juergen Kreipl.

School Break Retreat Offer

Enjoy 10 percent savings on Room Rate, a complimentary extra bed in the suite, and daily breakfast at Palm Court for two adults and two kids under six. When booking two or more nights, guests will also receive a complimentary suite upgrade (subject to availability).

Young guests receive 25 percent savings on entry tickets to KidZania Jakarta, a playground for learning and fun. At this edutainment theme park, kids can role-play a wide range of professions, from doctors, pilots and chefs to scientists, secret agents and magicians.

Every Saturday and Sunday, the Hotel’s Kids Corner hosts complimentary activities from 10am to 6pm, inviting little ones to have fun with colouring books, puzzles, toys, and much more. In-suite kids’ activities are also available upon request.

Dining out together is one of the best parts of any family holiday, which is why Four Seasons elevates mealtimes with special perks for kids. Little ones under 6 enjoy complimentary lunch and dinner at Palm Court, while children ages 7-12 receive 50 percent off.

Additional benefits include 50 percent savings on Room Rate for one additional guest per family, 50 percent savings on kids’ laundry, and valet parking upon arrival.

The School Break Retreat offer can be booked directly via the Hotel website.