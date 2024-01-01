Thursday, 25 January 2024

A Celebration of Prosperity in the Year of the Dragon at Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort

Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort invites you to embrace the enchantment of the Chinese New Year in its tropical beachfront haven.

Join the festivities from 9th to 10th February 2024, starting from 6 PM at Kwee Zeen restaurant, filled with an array of authentic menus and sumptuous cuisine. Priced at Rp449,000++ per person, the buffet includes live noodle stations, carvery, and Chinese BBQ, featuring delicacies such as Peking duck, glazed pork ribs, Hong Kong crispy chicken and suckling pig. Explore the Hainan chicken station and steamed food sections like dim sum, wonton, gyoza and even mantau.

Satisfy your sweet cravings with a delectable dessert selection, including Nian Gao (Chinese New Year rice cake), mango pudding and sweetened black sticky rice with pumpkin cream. Don’t miss out on your experience to sip on the Chinese New Year special-themed cocktails. For guests planning to stay during the season, enjoy an extra touch of turndown service featuring fortune cookies, ushering in good fortune for the year ahead. The Chinese New Year package is priced at Rp2,700,000++ for a minimum 2-night stay, including daily breakfast and a one-time dinner for 2 persons.

Invite your family to witness the mesmerising centre stage entertainment, a Dragon Parade on both Friday and Saturday and on the last day of the celebration, make sure to see the captivating Barongsai dance at 7 PM. Plan your Chinese New Year to experience the magic of the occasion with your family, celebrating the spirit of the festival that is beyond compare.

