Easter Buffet Feast at Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta

This Easter holiday, Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta has prepared luscious treats that you don’t want to miss out on.

Relax and enjoy the special holiday at the Signatures Restaurant and spend a leisurely weekend feast filling up on your favourite Easter foods and desserts, including rabbit fricassee with spring vegetables, slow-roasted ayam kodok, egg Fabergé, and sate buntel kelinci. Get ready for an egg-citing Easter with your family, featuring an indulgent kids’ buffet for our little VIPs. Located in the heart of the city of Jakarta, Signatures Restaurant makes the ideal place for an unforgettable Easter with your family. The Easter Buffet Feast is available from 16-17th April 2022 for lunch and dinner.

Not to mention, Kempi Deli has prepared the selections of Egg-tastic Easter Delights in collaboration with cacao barry – a French chocolate brand founded by Charles Barry in 1842. Come indulge in an Easter sweet hunt at Kempi Deli where a lavish array of sweet delights specially crafted by the culinary team awaits you on this special occasion. Find adorable sweet creations such as A very Berry Easter Cake that is made perfectly from raspberry jelly, vanilla cream, pecan crunchy, fresh berries mixed with zephyr – sweet white chocolate from cacao barry. Another sweet you cannot miss is Easter Bunny and Hot Cross Bun – a sweet bread with milk chocolate filling from cacao barry.

The Easter Buffet Feast is priced at Rp598,000++ per person and the Egg-tastic Easter Delights start from Rp75,000 nett. Call 021 2358 3898 or 08777503 7507 for details and to make your reservations.