Chef Matthias Mittnacht joins The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali to lead its culinary team as of May 2022 as the new Executive Chef.

Chef Matt, whom he usually is called, will also be in charge of the Bali International Convention Centre (BICC) and continue to deliver inspiring and flawless catering services for all participants.

Chef Matthias Mittnacht’s Journey

Chef Matt was born into hospitality, where his parents owned a small hotel and two restaurants in Bavaria, Germany. This set the stage for his later culinary journey from Michelin Star restaurant in Spain to Luxury Hotels in Switzerland, before achieving his master’s degree in culinary arts by age 25.

After successfully leading the family business into a new millennium and being listed in the Elle Bistro Best Lunch Restaurants, Chef Matt followed a call to set up a modern dining and beach club in Basel, Switzerland in 2006. Not long after, he made his way to the InterContinental Hotel Berlin following the Almyra Hotel, a member of Design Hotels on Cyprus to explore the Mediterranean cuisine. In 2009, Chef Matt got appointed his first Executive Chef position with the Opera Hotel, Luxury Hotels of the World in Kyiv, Ukraine, hosting high profile guests from politics, fashion and sports. Soon after, he got promoted to two leading hotels in the world in Kyiv and Donetsk.

After hosting the 2012 UEFA Champions Spain, Chef Matt followed his passion to travel and dive into a new continent – Asia. He spent two years in Koh Samui and 15 months in Bangkok spicing up his culinary repertoire before helming the Pullman Saigon City Centre kitchens. In June 2017, he hailed back to Bangkok’s Renaissance Hotel Ratchaprasong which became his home for the last five years.

New Exciting Journey at The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali

Inspired by Bangkok’s unlimited culinary delights and eight years within big-city hotels, Chef Matt felt it is time to move on to providing physical wellbeing through his culinary expertise, matching The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali’s wellbeing DNA.

With an array of culinary experience, Chef Matt offers strong expertise in lifestyle hospitality, project management, talent development, and establishing innovative food concepts. He will also be an exciting addition to the six pillars of Westin Wellbeing, specifically the Eat Well pillar, where Westin uses fresh, natural and sustainably sourced ingredients to craft creative and irresistible local flavours.

“With the opening of borders in Bali and the revival of Bali tourism, The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali continues to present inspiring programs, one of which is the Eat Well pillar. Chef Matthias’ arrival will bring the resort’s culinary positioning to another level as he and his team will present creative offerings and continue to position the resort as the leading culinary destination,” claimed Oriol Montal, General Manager of The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali.

