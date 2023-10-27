Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta Offers Spook-tacular Halloween Delights

Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta invites all Halloween enthusiasts to indulge in spook-tacular promotions and events this spooky season.

From the eerily enchanting haunted buffets, laden with a sumptuous array of spookily themed dishes, to the delectable sweet treats that will tantalise your taste buds, Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta is dedicated to delivering an unparalleled and truly unforgettable Halloween experience.

Halloween-themed buffet at Signatures

Join us for a spine-chilling dining experience at Signatures Restaurant, where our Special Halloween Buffet awaits. Feast on an array of the finest local and international delicacies, including seafood and live BBQ, and complete your haunted culinary journey with Halloween-inspired treats at Signatures’ dessert corner.

The Halloween feast will be served on the 28th and 29th of October 2023. The cost is set at Rp718,000++ for each adult and Rp359,000++ for children aged 6-12. Amusing activities for children, such as face painting and cookie decoration, will be offered during brunch to delight our young VIP guests. We invite you to take advantage of our exclusive “PAY 1 FOR 2” deal with a BCA Credit card. To make a reservation, please call us at 021 2358 3898 or reach out to us via WhatsApp at 0877-7503-7507.

Spooky-licious Sweet Treats at Kempi Deli

Don’t miss out on the Halloween fun! Join us at Kempi Deli and indulge in our spooky-licious sweet treats, featuring the terrifyingly flavourful desserts “Mama Coco” and “Cauldron” for your spooktober celebration. Available from 28th to 31st October 2023.

For more information, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us at 021-2358-3985 or via WhatsApp at 0877-7503-7505. Get ready for a hauntingly delightful Halloween experience at Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta.