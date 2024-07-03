Celestial Mid-Autumn Mooncakes at Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta

Offered in six signature flavours, all the handcrafted mooncakes are wrapped in exquisite packaging for the ultimate celebration.

To celebrate the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival, Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta invites guests to experience the essence of Mid-Autumn traditions with a collection of baked mooncakes. Carefully prepared by talented chefs, the mooncake collection is available in three elegant options: Tù Zi, Cháng’é, and Hòu Yì, with prices starting from Rp588,000 net. These mooncake gifts are available to order now until the 17th of September 2024.

Available in three elegant options featuring six signature flavours with indulgent fillings, including:

Tù Zi (White Lotus Egg Yolk and Red Bean Egg Yolk), priced at Rp588,000 net. Cháng’é (White Lotus Egg Yolk, Red Bean Egg Yolk, Pandan, and Custard), priced at Rp888,000 net. Hòu Yì (White Lotus Egg Yolk, Red Bean Egg Yolk, Black Sesame Egg Yolk, Green Tea Egg Yolk, Pandan, and Custard), priced at Rp1,288,000 net.

Pre-orders for these limited-edition mooncakes are now open. Guests can take advantage of a 20% discount with an early bird offer by the 18th of August 2024, or up to 15% savings with Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta‘s bank partners.

For more information and to place an order, connect with the dedicated team at +62 21 2358 3800 or WhatsApp at +62 817 0050 079/075.