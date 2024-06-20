A School Holiday Season to Remember at Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta

Treat your family to an unforgettable excursion in the heart of the nation’s capital at Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta.

Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta invites families to craft lasting memories with loved ones during school breaks at the city’s most iconic hotel. Designed with families in mind, the exclusive holiday package promises an ideal blend of rejuvenation, fun, and moments of reconnection.

Delightful Breakfast at Signatures Restaurant

Known for its wide variety of breakfast offerings in a warm setting, the School Holiday Escape offers daily breakfast for two adults and two children aged six and under. From the signature dish of Bubur Ayam Hotel Indonesia to local and international cuisine, breakfast moments at Signatures Restaurant will ensure a great start to your holiday.

Kid-Friendly Welcome Amenity

At Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta, they take extra care of their little guests. Children will be greeted with special amenities, such as colouring books, toys, and more, to keep them entertained during their stay. Families who book Executive Grand Deluxe and above will receive a limited-edition gift – an Orangutan Doll.

Unlock KidZoona Fun

In partnership with KidZoona Indonesia, guests who book this offer in a Deluxe Room or above will receive a discounted ticket to KidZoona. Situated in Grand Indonesia Mall, KidZoona is a premier indoor playground and edutainment centre, offering a dynamic and interactive environment where children can engage in imaginative role-playing activities, such as becoming aspiring chefs and doctors or adventurous explorers. With direct access to the mall, guests can conveniently access KidZoona for an enriching and memorable family adventure during their stay.

This is a limited-time offer, valid for stays from 21 June 2024 to 7 July 2024. Guests can make reservations through WhatsApp at 0817 0791 398, call +6221 2358 3800, or visit www.kempinski.com/jakarta.