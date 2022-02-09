Celebrate the season of love at Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta.

When it comes to celebrating Valentine’s Day, your loved ones deserve an experience that’s extra special. To ignite romance, Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta has created a memorable romantic journey for two ranging from a luscious dining experience from the hotel’s bespoke restaurants to a luxurious staycation at timeless, elegant rooms overlooking Bundaran Hotel Indonesia.

A Romantic Escape

It’s the season to get wrapped up in the romance and treat your special someone to a luxurious staycation. Leave it to Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta to make this Valentine’s Day one to remember. Pamper your partner with an Indulgent romantic stay complete with a sumptuous in-room breakfast, flower bouquet, romantic amenities, and a special 20 percent discount for food and beverages in all outlets*. Enjoy an unforgettable staycation at the heart of Jakarta whilst enjoying the hotel’s five-star services starting from Rp4.8 million++ per night

Date Night Under the Star

For something laid back this Valentine’s Day, Sky Pool Bar and Cafe is the place to go. Take your other half to a date night under the stars surrounded by the lush greenery of the sky garden. Keep the romance alive and celebrate your everlasting love with an exclusive International five-course dinner complete with a bottle of sparkling wine as you create your timeless moment this Valentine is priced at Rp4.5 million++ per couple.

A Sweet Valentine Dinner at OKU

On the most romantic day of the year, OKU is offering an exquisite six-course set menu, featuring Lobster Misoyaki, Australian Wagyu, and an assortment of seasonal sashimi specially curated for a night to remember. The package is inclusive of two glasses of Hazelnut Choco Martini specially made by OKU’s bartender. A Sweet Valentine dinner at OKU is available on 14th February worth Rp3 million++ per couple.

Love is in the Signatures Restaurant

Say cheers to love as you treat your Valentine with a lavish buffet spread offering an unforgettable romantic dinner in the city featuring beef fillet Wellington with truffle jus, seafood on ice, grilled black Angus tomahawk, whole roasted kambing guling, half shell lobster thermidor, and sweet desserts to spoil your special someone with a well-spent Valentine’s Day. Priced at Rp1,288,000++ per couple, this romantic dinner is available on 14th February.

Sweet Treats for Two

Valentine’s Day is not complete without chocolate and cakes. For this Valentine’s Day, Kempi Deli presents the chef’s special cakes of the month; My Loveberry Chocolate cake and My Sweet Almond cake. Enjoy the perfect bites from the sweet chocolate and sour berry that keep you asking for more. Not to mention, the sweet almond cake would be perfectly sweetening your day. Kempi Deli’s special cakes of the month are available until 28th February with prices starting from Rp75,000++.

Visit kempinski.com/jakarta for more information.