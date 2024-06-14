Indonesian Passport to Get New Design and Colour in 2024

The Indonesian Immigration authorities have announced a significant update to the Indonesian passport, with a new design and colour set to be unveiled on the country’s 79th anniversary in August 2024.

Currently, there are three types of passports issued by Indonesian Immigration: green ordinary passports, blue service passports, and black diplomatic passports. Specifically for the green passports, there will be changes to the design and colour.

The Indonesian passport colour change will be announced to coincide with the 79th anniversary of the Republic of Indonesia on the 17th of August, 2024. Although it has been announced that the colour will change, the Director General of Immigration at the Ministry of Law and Human Rights, Silmy Karim, has not yet revealed what the new colour of the Indonesian passport will be.

“Of course, we will change the design. Apart from increasing security, we will also use typical Indonesian colours,” said Silmy Karim in his statement on Friday, 29th of March, 2024.

The government stated that the change in passport colour was carried out to increase security and prevent counterfeiting. The new Indonesian passport will be designed with a higher level of security than Indonesian banknotes. It will use UV ink and intaglio ink, paper, security tape, watermarks, and hologram technology. In addition, an electronic chip containing biometric data will be added as well.

Even though the latest design will be launched this year, the Directorate General of the Ministry of Law and Human Rights will only issue the new Indonesian passport a year later, to be exact on the 17th of August, 2025. However, as of now, there have been no leaks regarding the design and colour choices of the new Indonesian passport.