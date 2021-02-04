How to Spend Valentine’s Day for your loved one in Surabaya

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner. Have you prepared a romantic plan for your loved one? If not, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered!

Here are some Valentine’s day ideas to try with your loved ones!

Candlelight Dinner at Home

Wouldn’t it be romantic to have a nice, peaceful candlelight dinner with your significant other on Valentine’s in the comfort of your own home? While there are many choices for fine dining home service in Surabaya, here are some of our favorites:

Dinner by Abes

Offering both brunch and dinner at home, this is complete with table decoration to serve you only the finest service in Surabaya. From steak to lobster to petit gateau, their wide range of menus will not fail to impress. Spending time like this with your loved one will surely be a night to remember!

Perfect Gourmet

If you fancy a pleasant evening with your beloved, Perfect Gourmet is definitely for you! As you can see in their Instagram account @perfectgourmet, you can see appetizing dishes such as chilled truffle angel hair, durian panna cotta, and more. This experience will surely be an unforgettable one.

Barbeque Night

What would be better than to stay home and grill barbeque together with your significant other under the starry sky in your own backyard? From sausages to corn-on-a-cobs, from pork to beef, there are endless possibilities as to what you can grill! Smores is definitely one of our favorites to make with our partner, with the melting marshmallows sandwiched between two graham crackers, you can enjoy these goodnesses together!

Stargazing

For the more adventurous ones, this is the one for you! Wouldn’t it be fun to go on a hike with your loved ones and to look at the blanket of stars together? All you need to do is to find a place with clear skies. Don’t forget to bring a telescope, and search for the location of stars that night using the app Star Walk (you can Google it!). This stargazing session would definitely be a memorable one for you and your partner.

Instead of going to a cinema, why not try something unique for once? You can have a movie night right in your own house with your partner. Even better; you can build a fort using pillows and blankets to watch the movie in. By using a portable projector, you can now watch movies in this fort with your loved ones with a warm and cosy feel. How sweet!

These are some of our ideas for Valentine’s day. How will you celebrate this special day?