Celebrate Easter Joy at AYANA Midplaza Jakarta

Festive Easter Brunch & Exclusive Chocolate Collection for a Special Holiday Moment

Embrace the Easter spirit with joy at AYANA Midplaza Jakarta, where a delightful culinary experience and charming sweet offerings await. On Sunday, April 20, 2025, from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM, guests are invited to enjoy a special Easter Brunch at RASA Restaurant or Easter Delight & Kids Activity at JimBARan Lounge, featuring a lavish buffet and family-friendly entertainment.

Easter Brunch at RASA

Celebrate Easter with an exceptional brunch spread at AYANA Midplaza Jakarta, including a fresh seafood bar, carving station, live pasta and BBQ grill stations, and an irresistible array of desserts. The experience is enhanced with live music performances and a fun magic show, making it a perfect and unforgettable Easter celebration for all ages.

Pricing starts at IDR 688,000++ per adult and IDR 344,000++ per child (ages 7–12).

Enhance your dining experience with a selection of special drinks through our free-flow signature cocktails, including Gin Fizz, Bloody Mary, and Mojito, available for an additional IDR 200,000++ per person. The Gin Fizz is a refreshing blend of gin, lemon, house-made syrup, egg white, and soda water. The Bloody Mary combines vodka, tomato juice, lemon, Worcestershire sauce, and a touch of salt and pepper for its signature bold flavor. Meanwhile, the Mojito offers a revitalizing mix of rum, freshly squeezed lime juice, mint leaves, house-made syrup, and soda water.

For reservations or more information about Easter Brunch, please contact RASA Restaurant via WhatsApp at +62 813-1578-9033 or email rasa@ayana.com .

Easter Delights & Kids Activities at JimBARan Lounge

Make this Easter extra special with a family-friendly feast and fun-filled activities at JimBARan Lounge. Guests can enjoy an all-you-can-eat menu featuring Lobster Thermidore and Leg of Lamb, alongside a sweet treat table of delightful desserts. Little ones will be entertained with exciting kids’ activities including a Puppet Show, Easter Egg Hunt on the terrace, and creative games.

Guests can enjoy the Easter Delight for IDR 448,000++ per adult, and IDR 224,000++ for children aged 7–12 years. Kids are also invited to join in the fun with exciting Kids Activities, available at IDR 180,000 nett per child (ages 7–12). This includes access to a delightful Sweet Treat Table, ensuring a joyful and memorable Easter celebration for the whole family.

For JimBARan Lounge reservations and inquiries, contact via WhatsApp at +62 812-1296-5859 or email jimbaran.lounge@ayana.com .

Exclusive Easter Chocolate Collection

In addition to the Easter Brunch, AYANA Midplaza Jakarta presents an Exclusive Easter Chocolate Collection, handcrafted and hand-painted by the hotel’s talented culinary team. These artisanal chocolates make for thoughtful gifts or delightful treats to share with loved ones.

The collection includes a variety of beautifully crafted chocolate creations:

Easter Egg Chocolate (150gr) – IDR 180,000++

– IDR 180,000++ Easter Rabbit Chocolate (180gr) – IDR 215,000++

– IDR 215,000++ Easter Chicken Chocolate (220gr) – IDR 260,000++

– IDR 260,000++ Midnight Galaxy Chocolate Egg (150gr) – IDR 500,000++

– IDR 500,000++ Ivy Garden Chocolate Egg (220gr) – IDR 650,000++

– IDR 650,000++ Holla Ameggos Chocolate Egg (300gr) – IDR 650,000++

– IDR 650,000++ Silly Bunny Chocolate Egg (150gr) – IDR 650,000++

– IDR 650,000++ Deep Blue Easter Chocolate Egg (735gr) – IDR 1,500,000++

Bring home a piece of Easter magic with these limited-edition chocolate delights, perfect for celebrating the season in style.

To place your chocolate order, please contact Blue Terrace via WhatsApp at +62 857-1800-7525 or email blue.terrace@ayana.com .

“This Easter, we’ve curated an extraordinary dining experience that blends culinary artistry with family joy. From premium carvings and fresh seafood to whimsical desserts and festive activities, every detail is designed to bring delight to all generations,” said Olivier Piganiol, Director of Culinary at AYANA Midplaza Jakarta. “We look forward to welcoming guests to create unforgettable memories with us this Easter.”

Explore Easter celebration offerings information in detail: