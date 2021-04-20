Three Chefs, Three Regional Ramadan Family Recipes

Located in the lobby of The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Mega Kuningan lies Asia Restaurant.

And this Ramadan, Asia Restaurant presents three authentic Sundanese, Javanese and Manadonese dishes represented by three local chefs: Chef Utoyo Kusriyanto from Pangandaran, West Java; Chef Rory Randy Paulus from Manado; and Chef Suharyatno from Klaten, Central Java. Prices start from Rp388,000++ from Monday to Thursday, and RP468,000++ from Friday to Sunday.

Sundanese Delights

Chef Utoyo Kusriyanto presents Sundanese delights such as Cianjur Liwet Rice, Fish Pepes, Gepuk Empal, Galangal Fried Chicken, Lalapan and the special Tomato Sambal – those of which are his family’s recipes inherited from his great-grandmother.

Manadonese Delights

Also inspired by inherited family recipes, Chef Rory Randy Paulus will present Savory Lime Leaf Rice, Woku Chicken Satay, Tongkol Dabu-Dabu, Bakwan Corn, Papaya Leaf Vegetable and Sambal Rica.

Javanese Delights

Chef Suharyatno presents Red Rice, Goat Tongseng, Squid Oseng, Ponorogo Chicken Satay, Meat Perkedel and Ebi Sambal – all of which were passed down to him from his very own beloved mother.

Aside from those, the three chefs have prepared three besek boxes, inspired by their origins. Prices start from Rp248,000 nett.

Sundanese Besek Box

Liwet Rice, Fish Satay, Empal Gepuk, Sambal Terasi, Shrimp Crackers, Patties, Tomato Sambal, Lumpia, Jumbo Shrimp Satay, Yellow Grilled Fish, Grilled Chicken, Chicken Satay, Lalapan, Sambal Matah and Ramadan Cookies.

Manadonese Besek Box

Jaha Rice, Paniki Cooked Duck, Woku Meat, Sate Ragey (Chicken), Oseng Bunga Papaya, Squid Grilled Rica, Corn Fritters, Dabu-Dabu Shrimp Satay, Vegetable Cellophane Noodles, Rodo Rica (Corn, Eggplant, Long Beans), Chicken Tinorangsak, Sambal Matah and Ramadan Cookies.

Javanese Besek Box

Yellow Rice, Serundeng Meat, Potato Fried Sambal, Quail Egg Satay, Kalasan Grilled Chicken, Sate Pentul (Goat), Broiled Tofu, Flour Fried Shrimp Satay, Anchovies Oreg, Peanut Rempeyek, Potato Cake, Sambal Matah and Ramadan Cookies.

The culinary team at The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Mega Kuningan has also prepared three signature hampers.

REGULAR HAMPER

Rp750,000+ includes Roll Nastar Pineapple Cookies, Nastar Dates Cookies, Chocochips Cornflakes Cookies and Oatmeal Raisin Cookies.

MEDIUM HAMPER

Rp950,000+ includes Roll Nastar Pineapple Cookies, Nastar Dates Cookies, Cashew Blueberry Cookies, Oatmeal Raisin Cookies, Chocolate Rum balls.

GRAND HAMPER

Rp1,350,000+ includes Roll Nastar Pineapple Cookies, Triple Cheese Kaasstengel Cookies, Apricot Orange Ginger Jam, Rose Petal Jam and Lapis Legit Cake.

Guests are welcome to indulge in the spacious Grand Room of The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Mega Kuningan, inclusive of in-room sahoor and The Heritage of Ramadan Breakfasting dinner for two at Asia Restaurant throughout Ramadan 2021.

Please call 021 2551 8322, WhatsApp 0811 1683 926, or email [email protected] for more information and reservations.