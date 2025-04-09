Aspiring to Make a Difference: Service Learning at Dyatmika

Each year, the Dyatmika School community engages in a range of activities to support the wider community in Bali.

Traditionally, these have included fundraising and charity initiatives. These important actions are led by the Student Council, staff members or the Parent Teacher & Friends Association (PTFA).

More recently, the school has embarked on developing a Service Learning Programme across the school to complement these actions. The aim of this programme is to enhance student involvement and promote Civic Responsibility – one of the guiding principles in Dyatmika’s School Charter , written by the school’s Founders.

What is Service Learning?

Service learning focuses on connecting personal and academic growth with community impact. Unlike volunteering, which centres primarily on altruistic contributions or ‘giving’ activities, service learning is directly connected to academic goals and learning objectives.

At Dyatmika we are in the process of reviewing our curriculum from Playgroup through to our graduating Class 12 and are purposefully looking for linked service learning opportunities that not only bring benefits to others but also enhance the regular curriculum.

The benefits of this are twofold: students contribute to the community meaningfully, and in doing so, they reinforce and deepen their understanding of what they are learning in class. This connection can foster a greater sense of responsibility, empathy, and purpose in students, equipping them with valuable life skills that extend beyond academic success.

Why do Service Learning?

This simple acrostic succinctly explains the benefits that having a robust service learning brings:

S – Social Responsibility: Encourages students to empathise with their communities and address local challenges compassionately.

E – Engages Academics: Enriches learning by connecting classroom concepts to real-world applications.

R – Real-World Skills: Builds teamwork, communication, leadership, and problem-solving abilities through practical projects.

V – Values Community Impact: Enables students to make meaningful contributions that address local needs.

I – Instills Global Awareness: Highlights global issues through local projects, fostering an understanding of interconnectedness.

C – Creativity in Action: Inspires innovative approaches to problem-solving and community engagement.

E – Empowers Change: Encourages students to take initiative and create a lasting positive impact.

Service Learning at Dyatmika School

Service learning at Dyatmika is called “Ngayah”. This is the Balinese tradition of voluntary, collective work where community members come together to help one another, often for religious or communal purposes. It reflects the values of cooperation and social responsibility in Balinese society. Choosing this name reflects Dyatmika’s close ties with Balinese culture and traditions.

Establishing a full programme is still in its infancy, yet progress is being made. Teachers started the school year identifying age appropriate opportunities that could springboard directly from the curriculum.

Recognising that students’ ages influence the nature of service activities, it was already inspiring to see our three- and four-year-olds participate in Ngayah. Playgroup students explored waste management and environmental protection through a ‘litter hunt’ on campus, a visit from a Banjar Tangtu waste bank representative, and a tour of the facility. They also launched a weekly waste collection and created posters to promote recycling, which were displayed around the school.

Looking ahead to the remainder of the academic year, a variety of activities are planned, engaging students of all ages. These include tree planting, running weekly library sessions for children from the surrounding village, conducting musical performances in a care centre for senior citizens, beach and river clean-ups, art projects to raise awareness about plastic pollution, working in animal shelters, and organising a science fair for schools across Indonesia, among others.

Dyatmika also runs the Duke of Edinburgh International Award, and we are proud to celebrate seven students (four pictured) who recently achieved the prestigious Gold Level, with another 60 students involved at the Silver and Bronze levels. Gaining awards at each level is the culmination of a challenging process lasting at least 12 months per level, requiring students to complete activities in physical fitness, skills development, volunteering, and an adventurous journey. The voluntary section aligns seamlessly with the school’s Ngayah values, as students engage in meaningful service activities that reflect community collaboration and social responsibility.

Education For a Better World

Service learning is an emerging aspirational programme at Dyatmika school and we look forward to what the future holds. Through projects that range from environmental conservation to social welfare, students learn the value of service and discover the power of their contributions. In doing so, they build a brighter future not only for themselves but for their communities and the world. This closely aligns with the school’s vision: “Education For a Better World”

If you are involved in a project that could inspire our students and be a part of our Service Learning Programme, please contact us at infor@dyatmika.org

If you’d like to know more about Dyatmika School you can visit our website ( https://dyatmika.org/en/home ) or contact our enrolment team ( enrolment@dyatmika.org ) to arrange a visit.