The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali Appoints Accomplished Hospitality Maven, Sander Looijen, the New General Manager

The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali is thrilled to announce the appointment of Sander Looijen as its new General Manager.

With an impressive track record of success in the hospitality industry, Sander brings a wealth of experience and a refreshing perspective to the Resort. His leadership skills and unwavering commitment to guest satisfaction make him the ideal candidate to elevate the reputation of The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali as the leading destination for travellers from around the globe. Under his guidance, the entire team of the Resort is ready to reach new heights of excellence in service, guest experience, and overall operational efficiency.

Sander possesses exceptional people management skills refined through years of experience. His expertise extends beyond team leadership, encompassing brand execution and strategic planning, while his keen eye for culinary trends and food and beverage concept development will elevate the dining experiences offered within the Resort. Additionally, his proficiency in overseeing event management guarantees that the Resort’s adjacent, Bali International Convention Centre will remain the island’s pride for successfully rising above convention.

This inspiring leader began his journey with Marriott International in 2002 as Management Intern with The St. Regis Shanghai. Driven by consistency and passion for the Food and Beverage industry, he embarked on an impressive journey that led him to secure positions in the Food and Beverage Operations departments of various esteemed Marriott International hotels scattered across the Asia Pacific.

In 2012, Sander undertook the position of Director of Restaurants & Bars for Marriott International in the Asia Pacific region. Entrusted with overseeing the Food and Beverage operations of a portfolio of over 100 hotels, his leadership and expertise propelled him to new heights. Soon after, Sander’s achievements led to his appointment as Area Director of Operations in South Korea, where he oversaw operational excellence and fostered growth within the region. As his leadership skill solidified, Sander successfully claimed the position of General Manager at Renaissance Phuket Resort & Spa where his dedication is reflected in the awards that the resort received, such as The Top 20 Hotels in Thailand for Luxury and Service.

Sander’s most recent venture brought him to the role of Cluster General Manager at Sheraton Hong Kong Tung Chung Hotel and Four Points by Sheraton Hong Kong Tung Chung. Showcasing his leadership skills and dedication. He successfully set the stage for extraordinary guest experiences which then led the property to be awarded “Hotel of the Year 2021” for the Greater China region and “Best New Hotel” by Ctrip. He also left a footprint by establishing the complex as a hotspot in Hong Kong for drinking and dining.

In recognition of his outstanding contributions, Sander was honoured with the prestigious GM Mustang Award – Greater China in 2020, a testament to his exceptional performance. Adding to the accolades, he was also awarded 2017 General Manager of The Year by Marriott International – Asia Pacific as well as 2009 Events Leader of The Year by Marriott International – Asia Pacific, cementing Sander’s reputation as a distinguished leader in the world of hospitality.

In harmony with the wellness belief that The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali lives by, Sander leads a dynamic and active lifestyle, pursuing a range of hobbies that reflect his passion for physical fitness and wellness. As an avid enthusiast of water sports, he spends his leisure time playing the invigorating game of water polo. Alongside water polo, Sander embraces the discipline of cross fit, pushing himself to new limits and maintaining peak physical condition. Moreover, he finds solace and adventure in the open water swimming, relishing the opportunity to connect with nature. Together with his wife, Ligia, and his three children, Arthur, Oliver, and Ella, Sander is thrilled to enjoy the warmth of Bali’s sun and call the island their new home.

As The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali embraces this new chapter with Sander Looijen, the team is more than ready to welcome the guests and partners to experience the transformative journey that lies ahead. With a shared commitment to delivering exceptional service, fostering well-being, and creating unforgettable moments, the Resort is excited to embark on this collaborative endeavour.