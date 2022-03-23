Treasure of Ramadhan at Pullman Jakarta Indonesia

Pullman Jakarta Indonesia is ready to entertain guests with delicious offers during the Holy Month of Ramadhan.

Experience the ultimate Ramadan offers with your loved ones by taking advantage of the hotel’s unique Ramadhan packages, varying from accommodation packages to dining offers, where you can savour in delectable cuisines.

Journey Ramadhan Room Package

Unwind yourself together with your family and loved ones with a Ramadhan family package staycation from Pullman Jakarta Indonesia. With rates starting from Rp1,588,000 nett per night, this package is inclusive of:

Breakfast or suhoor and dinner in the room for two adults and two children below 12 years old

Complimentary Ta’jil

Upgrade your dinner buffet at Sana Sini Restaurant with an additional Rp250,000 nett per person

This package is available from 1st-30th April 2022.

Blissful Lebaran Room Package

Celebrate the blissful Eid al-Fitr and create some memorable experience stay with your family at Pullman Jakarta Indonesia, starting from Rp1,888,000 nett per room per night with inclusive of:

Breakfast for two adults and two children up to 12 years old

15 percent discount for food and beverage, excluding at Kahyangan and alcoholic drinks

Kids activities on 30th April-3rd May 2022

This package is available from 29th April-3rd May 2022.

Lively Ramadhan

Boost up your productivity level during the month of Ramadhan and enjoy a superb choice of Iftar Menu selection at Pullman Jakarta Indonesia together with your colleagues and your business partners. Starting from Rp550,000 nett per package, this package is inclusive of:

Five hours complimentary usage of the venue

Complimentary WiFi usage on meeting room

Welcome Ta’jil for breakfasting

Choices of menu selection for minimum of 30 people

Ramadhan Delight by Makaron Bake Shop

Welcome the month of Ramadhan by spreading happiness to your friends, family members, co-workers, and business partners. Makaron’s Ramadhan delight hampers are filled with delectable treats prepared by the hotel’s culinary experts and are an excellent way to indulge in your giving.

Selections:

Box of Six is Rp650,000 nett per hamper for six delicacies – chocolate chip cookies, nastar, sambal kentang, sumpia udang, kacang medan, and dates.

is Rp650,000 nett per hamper for six delicacies – chocolate chip cookies, nastar, sambal kentang, sumpia udang, kacang medan, and dates. Box of Eight is Rp850,000 nett per hamper for nine delicacies – nastar, chocolate chip cookies, snickerdoodle, crinkle cookie, cheese stick, sumpiah udang, teri kacang, sambal kentang, and dates.

Sana Sini Break the Fasting

Indulge in a delicious Iftar buffet at the award-winning Sana Sini Restaurant. You will be greeted with a wide range of varied buffets featuring the Indonesian itik berempah (spiced duck) as well as Chinese, Japanese, Western, and Middle Eastern delicacies. Moreover, the dessert station offers Turkish delights such as Baklava, Umm Ali, Namoura Honey cake, as well as Indonesian delights like Colenak.

Sana Sini Break the Fasting can be enjoyed for Rp440,000++ per person with reservations made on 25th April-1st May and on 11-24th April at Rp480,000++ per person.

Sana Sini To Go Ramadhan

Break your fast in the comfort of your home or office while enjoying delectable Iftar treats prepared by Sana Sini Restaurant, as Pullman Jakarta Indonesia offers Sana Sini to Go Ramadan. Featuring Indonesian cuisine, the Eid dinner package is at Rp3.6 million nett suitable for six people, while there are also Ramadhan breakfasting packages at Rp175,000++ per person available.

Authentic Ramadhan at Kahyangan

Enjoy a special Iftar dinner and immerse yourself in the spirit of Ramadhan from the sky glitz of the 28th floor of Kahyangan Jakarta. Delight in a curated selection of shabu-shabu and sukiyaki sets from Kahyangan, inclusive of Ta’jil, chawan mushi and salmon croquette, etc. The set menu is available from 2nd April-2nd with prices starting from Rp780,000 ++ per person.

Reach out to the following contact details to make your reservations or for inquiries:

Pullman Jakarta Indonesia

Phone: +62 21 3192 1111,

WhatsApp: +62 815 1588 2360

Instagram: @pullmanjakartaindo

Email: [email protected]

Kahyangan Restaurant

WhatsApp: +62815 8532 4626

Instagram: @kahyanganjakarta

Sana-Sini Restaurant

WhatsApp: +62815 8532 4614

Instagram: @sanasinipullman

Makaron Bakeshop

WhatsApp: +62815 8532 4618

Instagram: @makaronbakeshop