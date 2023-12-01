Children with Dual Citizenship Can Apply for Indonesian Citizenship Until 31st May 2024

Children with dual citizenship who wish to regain Indonesian citizenship still have the opportunity to apply for naturalisation until 31st May 2024.

Baroto, Director of State Administration at the Directorate General of General Legal Administration of the Ministry of Law and Human Rights, explained that Article 3A of Government Regulation Number 21 of 2022, addressing procedures for obtaining, losing, cancelling, and regaining citizenship of the Republic of Indonesia, only applies for two years, ending in six months.

“This special article, providing an opportunity for children with dual citizenship who ‘became foreigners’ to return to being Indonesian citizens, offers convenience but has a time limit,” said Baroto during the Talkshow ‘Menuju Mei 2024 Akhir Kesempatan ABG Kembali Menjadi WNI‘ at the Royal Kuningan Hotel, Jakarta, on Tuesday, 21st November 2023.

According to Law Number 12 of 2006 concerning Citizenship of the Republic of Indonesia, children with dual citizenship must choose citizenship after turning 18 or when married, as Indonesia adheres to single citizenship. However, Government Regulation Number 21 of 2022 allows those already ‘foreigners’ to regain Indonesian citizenship. This regulation represents state concern and protection for children with dual citizenship at risk of becoming ‘foreigners’.

“Many children with dual citizenship are unaware they must register as citizens of the Republic of Indonesia, making them ‘foreigners’. The state is here to protect those children who have become or want to become Indonesian citizens again,” said Baroto.

Aside from providing opportunities for children with dual citizenship who ‘become foreigners’, this Government Regulation offers several privileges: cheaper costs, only Rp5 million (compared to IDR 50 million for pure naturalisation); simplified requirements for an immigration certificate; and prioritised management by the regional office of the Ministry of Law and Human Rights.

“Six months isn’t long. Let’s use this opportunity to register our citizenship as Indonesian citizens. If you’ve registered, please remind friends or relatives who haven’t to become Indonesian citizens again,” concluded Baroto.

After 31st May 2024, children with dual citizenship applying for citizenship will follow the naturalisation process purely or in accordance with Article 8 of Law Number 12 of 2006.