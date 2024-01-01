A Symphony of Love at Pullman Jakarta Indonesia

Love is in the air! Immerse yourself in a season of romance with Pullman Jakarta Indonesia’s enchanting offers, featuring a bespoke dining experience, thoughtful gifts, and a romantic staycation.

This exclusive celebration promises an unforgettable journey filled with love, luxury, and cherished moments, awaiting you and your special someone.

Stay and Dine in Romance

Create lasting memories with your loved one during a romantic staycation at Pullman Jakarta Indonesia from 14th to 15th February 2024. Surprise your special someone with the exclusive romantic staycation package, starting from Rp4,325,000++ per room per night. This enchanting offer includes a private 6-course dinner at an exclusive venue for two, breakfast for two at Sana Sini Restaurant and a thoughtful romantic gift in the room.

For couples seeking a culinary adventure, Pullman Jakarta Indonesia also presents a special stay and dining offer starting from Rp2,925,000++ per room per night. This package includes a romantic dinner at Sana Sini Restaurant for two, breakfast for two and a charming romantic gift placed in the room.

Serenade of Love at Sana Sini

Treat your loved one to the extraordinary Valentine’s dinner experience at the famous Sana Sini Restaurant exclusively on 14th February 2024. The culinary team of Pullman Jakarta Indonesia has elevated the delightful buffet offerings, infusing them with global flavours. The experience is priced at Rp620,000++ per person. For couples looking to enhance their evening, there is an exclusive package priced at Rp1,700,000++, which includes a romantic table setup, a bottle of red wine, and a special Valentine’s dessert.

Symphony of Love at Kahyangan

Elevate Valentine’s Day with a refined Japanese Teppanyaki experience at the legendary Kahyangan Restaurant. Indulge in an exquisite 6-course romantic dinner complemented by a grand city view of Jakarta. This exclusive experience is available for dinner on 14th February 2024, with prices starting from Rp4,350,000++ per couple.

Valentine Dinner at PALAPA

Create cherished memories with your special someone at PALAPA, the exquisite venue nestled within Pullman Jakarta Indonesia.

Immerse yourselves in a romantic ambience heightened by a captivating live music performance, perfectly complementing a delectable five-course dinner. Enjoy the allure of a specially arranged romantic table, creating a charming setting for your evening. As a token of Pullman Jakarta Indonesia’s appreciation, each couple will also receive a special Valentine’s gift.

This unforgettable experience is available for dinner on 14th February 2024, priced at Rp2,500,000++ per couple.

Enchanted Hi-Tea at Le Chocolat

Elevate your Valentine’s Day with an enchanting Hi-Tea at Le Chocolat. Enjoy a selection of divine treats, including Strawberry Love Fantasy Tart, Raspberry Layer Cake, and Yuzu Praline, Dark Chocolate Cake, Macaron Rose, and Exotic Fruit Tart. Complementing the sweet symphony, Pullman Jakarta Indonesia’s savoury offerings feature delights like Prawn Tartlet, Chicken Tortilla, Beef Pie, Salmon Crostini, and Potato Truffle Croquettes. Available from 12th to 29th February 2024, at Rp380,000++ per set, including a selection of hot chocolate, tea, or coffee.

Love Potion by The Back Room

Raise your glass and celebrate love with the exclusive Valentine’s-themed cocktail and mocktail selection, skillfully crafted by the talented bartenders at The Back Room bar.

Available only on 14th February 2024, indulge in these exquisite creations priced at Rp180,000++ for cocktails and Rp100,000++ for mocktails. Let the flavours of love unfold as you toast to a memorable Valentine’s Day.

