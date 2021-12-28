No New Year’s Eve Parties in Kuta After Midnight

Denpasar Police Chief Police Commissioner Jansen Avitus Panjaitan has said that attractions on Kuta Beach, Badung Regency, Bali, must close at 11 pm.

The move is in anticipation of large crowds for New Year celebrations and is in accordance with the instruction from the Home Affairs Ministry and the Bali Governor Circular.

“At the latest, at 11 pm Central Indonesia Time (WITA), it is clear there can be no more activities,” said Jansen at the Denpasar Police Headquarters, Bali on Tuesday 28th December.

In addition, just before the turn of the year, the roads along Kuta beach will be closed to vehicles. Visitors who wish to bring in the New Year at Kuta Beach can only enter on foot, as in previous years.

“We will continue to coordinate with the indigenous village to carry out insulation, including parking there. We will coordinate that it will be closed. Visiting is not prohibited and there are restrictions there. It is limited from the number of crowds,” he added.

Jansen also emphasized that tourists visiting Kuta Beach are not allowed to bring fireworks and firecrackers. Traders are also prohibited from selling fireworks and the like.

He also said that if anyone intentionally set off fireworks and similar items that caused a crowd, they would be dealt with and there would be sanctions.

He confirmed that the rules for celebrating New Year’s Eve apply to all tourist attractions in the jurisdiction of the Denpasar Police, Bali, and for the security of New Year’s Eve, 1,146 personnel will be deployed.