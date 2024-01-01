VALENTINE AT SWISS-BELRESORT DAGO HERITAGE

A true night of skylight romance as Swiss-Kitchen™ Restaurant dims the lights for a romantic settings for two on 14 February 2024.

Swiss-Belresort Dago Heritage invites guests to fall in love all over again on Valentine’s Day, through romantic dining experience at Swiss-Kitchen™ Restaurant or The Plaza and by the pool under the star. The dinner starts at IDR 348,000 net/person and IDR 688,000 net/couple that includes 5 courses set menu romantic dinner from starter, appetizer, soup, entrée, and dessert, special mocktails for couple, romantic table décor, chocolate praline and rose stalk, romantic jazz live music, lucky dip vouchers and photo booth.

“This romantic dinner start from 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm on 14 February 2024, but the menu available until 29 February 2024. Our Executive Chef, Chef Sayadi and his kitchen team prepare Rissoto Fritters as Amuse Bouche, Prawn Sesame Salad as the Appetizer, Cream of Wild Mushroom for the Soup, Entrée dishes guest can choose between Tenderloin White Truffle or Baked Salmon Ratatouille and all dishes will be delighted by Strawberry Peanut Caramel Sauce as the dessert.

Save also 15% on your romantic dinner exclusively for Mandiri Credit Card Holders” Added Atika Nurliawati, Public Relations Manager Swiss-Belresort Dago Heritage.

Swiss-Belresort Dago Heritage, a four star international chain hotel, the first Swiss-Belresort property in Java located in the Upper Dago area within the Dago Heritage Golf Course complex, which was built in 1917 and is one of the oldest golf courses in Indonesia. Swiss-Belresort Dago Heritage features 161 rooms with range of international standard facilities include a restaurant, lobby lounge and bar, meeting facilities, heated infinity pool completed with gym, kids club and spa massage facilities, wine corner and easy access to the Dago Heritage Golf Course.

