Get Wrapped Up this Festive Season

Look nowhere else as W Bali – Seminyak is ready to Get Wrapped Up!

The hotel will be serving a line-up of super brunches, seafood market dinners, and an unforgettable New Year’s Day brunch from 24th December 2021 to 1st January 2022.

Ignite the festivities with two special dinners, Seafood Market at Starfish Bloo and a Five-course Dinner at Fire restaurant on 24th December 2021. On Christmas Day, continue the celebration with a day and night Super Brunches, a Seafood Market at Starfish Bloo and a Night Market at Fire Restaurant, featuring fire style roasted delicacies, Eastern and Western mains, roasted Peking duck, red wine braised wagyu beef shin shank, buttered glazed Bedugul vegetable, and more. The price starts from Rp700,000 ++ per person for the soft drink package and Rp1.2 million++ per person for the bubbles package.

On 29th December, the Girls Super Brunch at Starfish Bloo will be available from 12-4pm. This specialised ladies brunch will be featuring Jimbaran style BBQ seafood, a dim sum corner, all the way to delectable sushi and sashimi stations. Not to worry, the boys are welcome too to join the girls’ special day! Set the tone right for only Rp1.3 million++ per person – the hotel will look after the girls with a 20 percent discount. Away Spa pop up also presents their “Do It Your Way” spa package and a “Quick Fix Treatment” for those who have been dreaming of a hand and foot massage, head and shoulder massage, and also a “buff em” (nail buffing).

Wrap up 2021 with a New Year’s Eve Dinner at Starfish Bloo with caviar passed around to the mouth-watering seafood buffet, featuring Papua crabs, Australian lamb, and many more. While at Fire restaurant, your last dinner of 2021 will be made special with a selection of delicacies from Foie Grass bites, cold smoked and cured fish, Stockyard 200 days’ grain-fed roasted prime ribs to a charcoal satay selection. Both will be available from 6pm onwards, starting at Rp1.8 million++ per person for the soft drink package and Rp2.4 million++ per person for the bubbles package.

Last, but definitely not to be missed, on New Year’s Day is the collaboration between Starfish Bloo and Wet Deck which will be presenting a Super Brunch by Veuve Cliquot from 12-4pm. Stay longer and celebrate 2022 with your choice of soft drinks, bubbly and champagne packages, starting from Rp650,000++ per person.

Detailed information on all of the festive happenings, including time, venue, price and menus can be accessed here.

Dial +62 361 3000 106 or email [email protected] for any enquiries.